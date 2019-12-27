Your pre-wedding beauty guide

The wedding season has begun. And whether you're the bride, or bridesmaid or bride's mother, sibling or a close friend, you want to look your absolute best! It's also the perfect excuse to give your skin a makeover just in time for the festivities. Sobiya Moghul from Amazon Beauty shares some tips to ensure glowing skin, flawless makeup and lustrous hair on the D-day.

For glowing skin

Use a moisturising face wash: Some face washes can be extremely drying, striping off the essential oils on your skin- especially if you have dry and sensitive skin. Use a facial cleanser that hydrates the skin while gently cleaning away the impurities.

Clear dark spots

Exposure to heat and stress are the biggest causes of dark spots. Use a brightening cream and ensure that you apply SPF at least 15-20 minutes before you step out into the sun. If you want slight coverage, use a BB cream with SPF.

Banish acne

Use products laced with benzoyl peroxide twice a day to banish acne. Since it works by attacking the acne-causing bacteria and drying the skin, use a concentration that is suitable for the amount of acne in your skin. You can use a toner, face wash or face pack with this ingredient. Use a retinoid cream at night to help combat excessive drying and peeling of the skin.

Exfoliate, exfoliate and exfoliate

Instead of repeatedly running to a salon, use face and body scrubs to exfoliate your skin. Regular exfoliation helps unclog pores and boosts blood circulation. Your skin will have a youthful glow when you use a scrub at least 2-3 times a week. Try not to over-exfoliate and be gentle while using the scrub.

For lustrous hair

Deep conditioning treatments: For a deep conditioning treatment, use a hair mark to nourish your hair. The best way to tame your mane is to lavish some TLC at least once a week. Choose a mask that treats your specific condition: If your hair is dry and frizzy, opt for a hydrating mask and use a hair mask enriched with proteins if your hair fall is out of control.

Using a heat protectant

Don't shy away from using straighteners, curling tongs and blow dryers to achieve the perfect hairstyle. Instead, just use a heat protectant to prevent any damage to your hair. How this product works is that it redistributes the heat to your hair gently and slowly-controlling the way your hair receives the heat.

Oil your scalp

Oil your scalp frequently and for best results, massage the oil into your scalp thoroughly yet gently. Try and keep the hair oil overnight and use a hot towel to ensure your scalp can soak in the oil completely. Don't use too much oil and use a mild shampoo to wash it off.

For flawless makeup

Pick the perfect foundation: Play with different foundations to see what works best for your skin type. A foundation wear-test is a must, since you also need to check if it is long-lasting and not causing any reactions. The ideal foundation should give you a satin smooth finish and maximum coverage.

For lipstick that lasts

The key to making your lipstick last is using a thick layer of lip scrub overnight leading up to D-Day. Also, leave it on for a couple of hours before you have to get dressed. Gently wipe this off, apply a lip balm and a layer of concealer before you apply your lipstick. This nourishes your lips and allows the lipstick to blend in and last longer.

Opt for a waterproof mascara

Weddings are emotional and even if you're not about to shed a few tears, it's best to opt for a waterproof mascara. You can even use a lengthening mascara and then top it off with a waterproof mascara. Dark and voluminous lashes will definitely elevate your look.

Fix your makeup

A wedding event lasts for long hours and you want to keep your makeup intact without rushing for a touch-up every 1-2 hours. Invest in a good setting spray to ensure that your makeup stays in place and it also gives you a dewy finish. Hold the spray about 6-8 inches from your face, close your eyes and ensure that the mist covers your entire face.