BJP aiming to strengthen BCs in State: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy said that his party is working to give BCs their due in the political authority in Telangana. It is the only party in the country which had announced to make a BC as the chief minister.

Addressing the Meet the Press event organised by the Hyderabad Press Club here on Sunday, he said, the union minister dwelled at length calling the 10 years of BRS rule marked with 'misuse of power', 'dictatorial', 'dynastic' and plugged with corruption. Congress coming to power in Telangana would be more disastrous as "Congress has been the principle problem for Telangana," he added.

Drawing how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has been shunning the democratic traditions and did not attend to the office even after building a brand new secretariat, he said, on the other Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had sworn into office around the same time as CM KCR has been working without taking a single day leave.

Reiterating changing the name of Pragati Bhavan to Praja Pragati Bhavan, Kishan Reddy assured that the BJP would bring a chief minister who will be available for the people and will show how the development would take place in a double-engine Sarkar model in Telangana.

He said that the party would ensure corruption-free governance from village panchayat to the state assembly and would clean the health, education and political system in the state to ensure a pro-people rule.

While continuing the welfare measures the BJP will ensure the development of the state.

Kishan Reddy taking strong exception to some parties insulting and ridiculing BCs will have to pay heavy prices and "Once BCs unite all of them will get washed away," he warned.

The Union Minister while lashing at the corruption in the execution of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) said that the banks and other Central financial institutions have extended loans since the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted to them were good. But, it turned out that the KLIP has become a nightmare for the people of the State. He said that if CM KCR signs a letter seeking a CBI probe into the KLIP irregularities, the Centre will be ready to constitute a probe team within 2 hours.

He listed out how the BRS has failed in its electoral promises of double-bedroom houses, miserably failed. not a single teacher post was filled in the last 10 years, the irregularities and corruption, Group-1 examinations left students and unemployed and 30 lakh unemployed in despair

CM KCR acts as if the "Telangana was formed because of him and thus, people of the state should live like his slaves. On the Congress, he pointed out how different sections of Karnataka are disenchanted and feeling down with the Congress within a few months of it coming to power as it has failed to deliver on its promises.

Kishan Reddy said that the party has the tradition of releasing its election manifesto after the withdrawal of the nominations.

The 4th list of candidates for the ensuing state assembly elections will be announced soon.

On some leaders leaving the party, he said that BJP is a cadre-based party. Some leaving party would not make any difference. Similarly, he said that the BJP as a party has nothing to do with the arrests of BRS MLC Kavitha or Congress MP Sonia Gandhi as it is the business of the law enforcement agencies.