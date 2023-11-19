BJP promises UCC, free LPG, scrapping of 4% Muslim quota

Hyderabad: Union Minister Amit Shah said that if voted to power the BJP government in Telangana would appoint a committee under a Supreme Court judge to probe the corruption of the BRS government and bring those responsible to accountability.

Addressing the media while releasing the party’s election manifesto for the Telangana State Assembly elections, he said, Telangana has turned into a hub of corruption unlike anywhere in the country under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government. “One is afraid if done once, or twice. But, it has become a routine in Telangana and CM KCR’s government has plunged into corruption unabashed,” he criticised.

Terming the BRS government’s appeasement policy has gone too far and provided 4 per cent reservation to Muslims unlike anywhere in the country in gross violation of the Constitution.

Shah said that the State was formed with so many aspirations of youth and people with the main objective of Nillu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu. But, CM KCR’s government has failed on all fronts.

The surplus state at the time of its formation is now neck deep in debts on account of the BRS chief’s family corruption. The democratic government turned into a family regime, he alleged. The Union Minister assured the people of the State that the manifesto is the guarantee of Narendra Modi.

He said the BJP will do what it says, and added that the next Chief Minister will be from the Backward Classes if the BJP is voted to power. Unlike BRS and its chief, he recalled how the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled all the assurances it had made. They included the scrapping of triple talak, Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir and others.

Shah said that the manifesto assures scrapping of religious reservations and giving them to BCs, SCs and STs. A separate ministry for the implementation of the central schemes and a functional secretariat for NRIs work as an agency for the welfare of Gulf workers.

Recruitment of notifications will be issued every 6 months and 2.5 lakh jobs over five years. VAT will be cut on petrol and diesel and assured Rs 10 lakh health insurance per family.

He said that September 17th, the day on which Hyderabad was liberated, will be officially celebrated and a museum and memorial will be set up.

Further, the BJP will take steps to implement the Uniform Civil Code within 6 months if the party voted to power. The manifesto said that a committee would implement reforms in the state. The manifesto assures free tickets for the darshan of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Main promises

♦ Women Self-help groups will be given loans only at a 1 per cent interest rate

♦ Four LPG cylinders per year free of cost under Ujwala Yojana

♦ August 27 will be celebrated as the day of remembrance of the martyrs of Razakars at Bhirampally

♦ Delivery of good governance

♦ Housing and food security for the poor

♦ Rs 2,700 input assistance for small and marginal farmers on fertilizers.

♦ Rs 3,100 MSP for paddy

♦ Free laptop for girls studying for degrees and professional courses

♦ TSPSC is to hold exams every six months

♦ Vidya Sri and Aarogya Sri schemes

♦ Basic amenities for industries

♦ Re-evaluation of Kaleswaram Project

♦ State Capital Region Development Authority

♦ Women Domestic Workers Corporation

♦ Separate budget for women

♦ Separate corporation for women farmers

♦ 10 lakh job creation for women

♦ Fee regulation commission on private school fees

♦ Scraping of Dharani portal

♦ Welfare for 5lakh gig workers

♦ Anti radicalisation cell

♦ Women Sainik school

♦ Three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences

♦ To provide cows free of cost to farmers

♦ Salary to employees and pensioners on the first of every month

♦ Land pattas to the poor in villages

♦ Special secretariat for NRIs