BRS will win 70-76 seats, says Mission Chanakya

Hyderabad: A survey taken up by Mission Chanakya predicted that the BRS would be retaining the government by winning 70 to 76 seats in Telangana and the Congress party would be a distant second with 25 to 34 seats followed by BJP with eight to nine seats.



The survey taken with the slogan of ‘My State, My Vote, My Decision’ by the survey agency Mission Chanakya Survey was released at Press Club Somajiguda on Sunday. The opinion poll taken up by the agency predicted that if elections are held today, the BRS will return to power.

The survey reports said that BRS is expected to win 70 to 76 Assembly seats with a vote share of 44.62 per cent. The Congress would be getting 34 seats with a vote share of 32.71 per cent and BJP winning eight to nine seats with a vote share of 17.6 per cent. The AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi will retain seven seats. Shivakeshav of Mission Chanakya said that they had conducted an extensive opinion poll over the past four months and collected the opinions of 14 lakh respondents to the survey. He said that 85 per cent of the people had expressed their satisfaction with the present government while Congress found favour among 44 per cent of respondents.

According to the agency, the majority of the upper caste voters, minorities, Backward Caste, and Scheduled Caste communities were in favour of BRS. It may be mentioned here that during the 2018 Assembly elections, the BRS won 88 seats, followed by Congress (19) and AIMIM (seven) seats. In the past, the Mission Chanakya to his credit predicted the victory of the BJP in the Dubbaka by-election. However, its prediction failed during the Munugodebypoll when it predicted the victory of BJP candidate K Rajgaopal Reddy but BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy was victorious.