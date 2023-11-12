EC bans TV ads flouting poll code

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has issued orders stopping political advertisements which attracted violation of Model Code of Conduct in the telecast on TVs.

State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj wrote letters to all channels and social media channels. The EC took strong exception to creating video advertisements by Congress, BRS and also BJP against the election code and transmitted on TVs regularly.

The order said that the political advertisements approved by the State-Level Certification Committee for the Assembly elections were being misused.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated in the letter that they cancelled the advertisements as they were violating the Model Code of Conduct by airing them at will. The CEO also wrote letters to the media organisations to this effect. The TV channels have been asked to stop airing the Advertisements immediately.

The CEO also attached some videos and clips

related to the said announcements which were mostly from the Congress.