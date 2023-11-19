Just like Kohli, BRS will hit century in elections: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that “like Kohli, BRS will also hit a century and like Shami, we should hit a hat-trick”.

Speaking at a roadshow in Nampally and Goshamahal constituencies, KTR said that the Congress and BJP were supporting each other as the Congress fielded a weak candidate in Goshamahal which would give more chances to the BJP to win in the coming elections.

KTR blatantly attacked the Goshamahal BJP candidate and said that Raja Singh with an ambition to make India a Hindu country had completely ignored the development of the Goshamahal constituency. He added that the BRS government will develop the Goshamahal constituency similar to Gachibowli after the BRS party forms the government. He appealed to the Marwadi community to support BRS candidate Nandu Bilal who hails from the same community.

KTR said that the minorities were in trouble in BJP-ruled States. He added that the minorities in Telangana were living peacefully as nobody cared about hijab and halal here. He further added that CM KCR treated everyone equally irrespective of their religion. “If a Hindu girl is given Kalyana Lakshmi money, a Muslim girl is given Shaadi Mubarak fund during the wedding,” he said.

Attacking the Congress party, KTR said that wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he calls the regional party the B team of BJP. He said that the minorities were still living in poverty because Congress just used them for their benefit and saw them as a vote bank. He added that CM KCR worked for the welfare of the minorities by setting up educational institutions, giving scholarships, allotting the highest minority budget, and introducing schemes that uplifted the minority communities.