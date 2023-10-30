  • Menu
KCR govt nervous, claims Chugh

Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh and party in-charge in Telangana reaffirmed on Sunday the party commitment to have a BC CM and said the KCR government has become nervous with it. He claimed that the BRS has started showing signs of panic.

"A party which never did anything for welfare of BCs, which has only protected and promoted family interests is losing its nerve as elections draw closer", said Chugh.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always kept BC welfare uppermost in mind. "Be it the Central welfare schemes or otherwise, he has always protected the deprived section of society."

As the KCR government has failed on all fronts, by promoting corruption and nepotism, it has lost vision to rule the State; it's time for KCR to pack up lock stock and barrel, Chugh asserted.

X