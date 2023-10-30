Live
- Google’s AI chatbot Bard will now reply to your questions in real time
- FPIs invest Rs 6,080 cr in debt mkt
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 30 October, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on October 30, 2023
- Charts point to bearish undertone
- Paleru: Several join BRS
- CPM insists on Wyra, Miryalaguda tickets
- Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh kicks off campaign
- Wide fluctuation likely as OI bases spread
- Negative global cues continue to daunt mkts
Just In
KCR govt nervous, claims Chugh
Reaffirms BC nominee as CM
Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh and party in-charge in Telangana reaffirmed on Sunday the party commitment to have a BC CM and said the KCR government has become nervous with it. He claimed that the BRS has started showing signs of panic.
"A party which never did anything for welfare of BCs, which has only protected and promoted family interests is losing its nerve as elections draw closer", said Chugh.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always kept BC welfare uppermost in mind. "Be it the Central welfare schemes or otherwise, he has always protected the deprived section of society."
As the KCR government has failed on all fronts, by promoting corruption and nepotism, it has lost vision to rule the State; it's time for KCR to pack up lock stock and barrel, Chugh asserted.