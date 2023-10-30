Muslim quota will be scrapped in first BJP Cabinet meet: Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP president G Kishan Reddy here on Sunday said if the party comes to power it will scrap the Muslim reservations in the name of minority quota at the first Cabinet meeting.

Addressing the media, the Union minister accused the Congress of failing to provide BCs their share of reservations and supporting the Majlis to steal the quota meant for BCs. “While 50 seats are reserved for BCs in Hyderabad, 37 seven seats are being taken away by MIM in the name of minority reservations. BCs are being taken for a ride.

"In the first Cabinet meeting we will cancel the minority reservations after coming to power,” asserted Reddy. He said the party campaign will be intensified from November 3, with several Union ministers, central leaders and CMs of BJP-ruled States joining.

Recalling the recent announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Suryapet, he said announcing BC candidate as the CM is a revolution that is taking place in Telangana. For several decades agitations took place demanding a BC should be made the CM. However, successive governments have cheated them. Now BJP is striving to make BCs dream come true.

He said it was the first time that after independence the party made a BC Narendra Modi the PM ‘He has been extending a corruption-free rule in the country with utmost commitment. There is a huge public response following party announcement of making a BC the CM. Several BC organisations are passing resolutions in support of BJP,” claimed Reddy.

He accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of failing to give a berth to a woman in his first Cabinet and keeping the BC sub-plan under wrap. He recalled the party has history of making world-renowned scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, from the minority community, the President. ‘We made Ram Nath Kovind, a dalit leader, the President; now Draupadi Murmu, a tribal is the Head of State. We have a commitment to implement what we say,” explained Reddy.

He alleged that both BRS and Congress are under the control of the AIMIM. Leaders of both parties can’t enter the Old City without MIM permission. “Officials are unable to visit the Old City and collect power bills; they are being attacked. This will not be tolerated once the party comes to power. "Bulldozers will run like in UP; whoever dares to attack officials," he warned.