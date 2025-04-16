Best Bitcoin Betting Sites 2025 - Ranked and Reviewed

Crypto sports betting is booming, offering faster payouts, greater privacy, and access to exclusive bonuses. But with so many crypto betting sites out there, finding a trustworthy and feature-rich Bitcoin sportsbook can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you. Our team of experts has reviewed and ranked the 7 best Bitcoin betting sites based on security, user experience, crypto compatibility, betting markets, and more. Our favorite is TG Casino, but this guide will help you find the perfect crypto betting site for your needs.

The 7 Best Bitcoin Betting Sites

TG Casino - Best Bitcoin Betting Site Overall with a Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 10 ETH Instant Casino - Top Choice with Instant Payouts And A Welcome Package of 200% up to $7,500 CoinPoker - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook for Poker Games and a Welcome bonus of up to 2,000 USDT Lucky Block - Top Crypto Betting Site for Cryptocurrencies and a Welcome Bonus of 200% up to $25,000 Mega Dice - Great Choice for Horse Racing and the Most Generous Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 1 Bitcoin WSM Casino - Best Crypto Betting Site with a Community and a Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 25,000 USD Golden Panda - Top Bitcoin Betting Site for Live Betting and A Welcome Bonus of 200% up to $5,000

The best Bitcoin betting sites have been selected taking into account different factors that ensure an excellent crypto betting experience. We check the game variety, payment options, bonuses they provide, interface and usability, and customer support. Let’s take a deep look at each of the best crypto betting sites:

1. TG Casino - Best Bitcoin Betting Site Overall with a Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 10 ETH

TG Casino was launched as a crypto casino in 2023 and it holds a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, ensuring trustworthiness and reliability to its players. It is the best Bitcoin betting website thanks to its fresh and innovative interface integrated with Telegram, one of the most widely used messaging apps worldwide. This unique setup lets users access the platform, place bets, and engage with the community in a seamless and user-friendly environment.

A major highlight of this Bitcoin sportsbook is its extensive crypto sports betting selection: more than 35 sports. Among sports you can bet on, you can find football betting, hockey, tennis, cricket, and leagues like NBA, EuroLeague, NFL, NCAA, NHL, MLB, or global soccer leagues. There's even a dedicated eSports section for fans of competitive gaming. The crypto betting site also supports live betting, allowing users to place real-time wagers on ongoing matches, an essential feature of the best crypto betting sites.

Besides its welcome bonus of 200% up to 10 ETH plus 50 free spins, you can find more promotions like a $125,000 Football Season Tournament, where you can win your share of the $2,500 to win every week with a $1,000 top prize, a Free Match Prediction Game and a Combi Boost where you can win 40% extra on accumulators.

As a leading Bitcoin sportsbook, TG Casino is fully immersed in the world of digital currencies. While Bitcoin is the primary option, it also supports a range of altcoins like Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and more, giving players the flexibility to bet with their preferred assets.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Promo Code Min. Deposit Rollover Expiry Period 200% Bonus up to 10 ETH plus 50 free spins N/A $25 35x 14 days

Pros:

Excellent welcome bonus of up to 10 ETH

Instant deposits and withdrawals: within minutes

Operates under the Telegram app

Safe gambling environment

2. Instant Casino – Top Choice with Instant Payouts And A Welcome Package of 200% up to $7,500

Instant Casino is one of the best crypto betting sites as it presents lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals and an easy and smooth interface, especially for newcomers. It has been in the crypto betting industry since 2024, and its welcome bonus is really generous: a 200% bonus up to $7,500, giving its users a solid boost to kick-start their crypto sports betting experience.

One of Instant Casino’s standout features is the exceptional speed of transactions. When it comes to crypto payments, this Bitcoin sportsbook supports a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano. For those who prefer traditional methods, credit cards and e-wallets are also accepted for deposits and withdrawals.

When it comes to crypto sports betting, Instant Casino delivers comprehensive coverage of global sporting events and more than 25 sports markets. NBA, NFL betting, football, tennis, hockey, ice hockey, and golf betting, are some of the options you can choose at this crypto sports betting site.

Other promotions at Instant Casino include $100,000 Football Tournaments, a Free Football Predictor called Turbo 10, and Combi Boost with 40% extra winnings.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Promo Code Min. Deposit Rollover Expiry Period 200% Up to $7,700 N/A $20 15x 7 days

Pros:

Presents different sports markets: basketball, tennis, soccer, football, hockey, and more

The fastest transaction times

Accepts cryptocurrencies and traditional payment options

Welcome bonus of up to $7,500

3. CoinPoker – Best Bitcoin Sportsbook for Poker Games and a Welcome bonus of up to 2,000 USDT

CoinPoker has distinguished itself among the best betting sites that accept Bitcoin due to the wide variety of poker games it presents. While poker remains a key feature, the crypto betting site has successfully expanded its offerings to include a wide variety of Bitcoin sports betting options, making it a go-to destination for crypto gamblers around the world.

Established in 2017, this crypto betting site presents more than 25 sports markets to bet on, including NFL betting, horse racing betting, soccer, football, NBA betting, Champions League, and more. New users can take advantage of a 150% welcome bonus up to 2,000 USDT, making CoinPoker an excellent starting point for those looking to dive into the world of Bitcoin sports betting. The crypto betting site also features an Event Builder, allowing players to combine multiple markets into a single customized bet slip, ideal for those who enjoy strategic wagering.

At CoinPoker you can also receive a 33% rakeback each week and it features several tournaments that we recommend you check on the website to be updated. In case you need assistance, you can contact the support team via email or via live chat.

In terms of payment options, you can make deposits using cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Ripple, Tether, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Promo Code Min. Deposit Rollover Expiry Period 150% Up to 2,000 USDT N/A $10 2x N/A

Pros:

Welcome bonus of 150% up to 2,000 USDT

Several sports to bet on, and leagues like the NBA, Champions League, and more

User-friendly and intuitive interface

Multiple tournaments

4. Lucky Block – Top Crypto Betting Site for Cryptocurrencies and a Welcome Bonus of 200% up to $25,000

Lucky Block ranks among the best Bitcoin gambling sites as it offers a comprehensive sportsbook that caters to a wide range of interests. The crypto betting site offers an impressive array of Bitcoin sports betting opportunities across international and local events, making it a great choice for all types of bettors.

The site also provides highly competitive odds, enhancing the overall value for users looking to maximize their returns on bets. Equally important is Lucky Block’s commitment to excellent customer support. Users can get help through multiple channels, including live chat, email, and a convenient online contact form, ensuring any concerns are handled quickly and efficiently.

Its welcome bonus is one of the highest among the best Bitcoin betting sites, which includes a 200% bonus of up to $25,00 plus 50 free spins. Besides, it presents other promotions like a prize of $100,000 in Football tournaments and a Combi Boost with 40% winnings. Among the markets you can bet with Bitcoins, you can choose horse racing betting, golf betting, soccer betting, and more than 35 options.

Lucky Block holds its own crypto token called $LBLOCK that you can purchase directly from the crypto betting website and access multiple benefits and rewards.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Promo Code Min. Deposit Rollover Expiry Period 200% Bonus up to $25,000 plus 50 free spins N/A $20 35x 14 days

Pros:

Welcome bonus of 200% up to $25,000 plus 50 free spins

Different promotions: combi boost and football tournaments

NBA, MMA, NFL, soccer, football, basketball, and many more options to bet on

Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and its own token $LBLOCK

5. Mega Dice – Great Choice for Horse Racing and the Most Generous Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 1 Bitcoin

Mega Dice stands out as one of the best crypto sports betting sites due to its generous welcome bonus, 200% bonus up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins. This kind of bonus is rare in the industry, making Mega Dice a strong pick among the best Bitcoin betting sites.

With a wide variety of betting markets and competitive odds, Mega Dice ensures there’s always something engaging for players to wager on. Among the diverse range of sports and leagues, more than 35, you can choose NFL, MMA betting, NBA, MLB, or global sports like soccer betting, tennis, or basketball. There's also a dedicated horse racing section, perfect for fans of the track.

The payment options accepted are only cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Tether, Ripple, and Solana, Mega Dice’s interface is simple and easy to navigate, presenting a well organized menu with all the games you need to play. In addition, this crypto betting site features a free score prediction game and the Mega Combi Boost.

If you have any issues at Mega Dice, you can reach the customer team via live chat on the crypto betting website and via email. They operate 24/7 to address all the inquiries.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Promo Code Min. Deposit Rollover Expiry Period 200% Up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins N/A $20 40x 30 days

Pros:

The highest welcome bonus: 200% up to 1 BTC

Reputable site with a gaming license and thousands of players around the world.

6. WSM Casino – Best Crypto Betting Site with a Community and a Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 25,000 USD

WSM Casino is quickly gaining traction in the crypto betting scene, as it caters to players who value the speed, security, and convenience of digital currencies. But WSM Casino is more than just a crypto betting platform, it's also a lively community hub, where users can share memes, and content, and interact, creating a social and engaging environment.

At this crypto betting site you can make your deposits using several types of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash, and it also features its own native token, $WSM, giving users additional benefits. Among promotions and bonuses, WSM Casino presents 3-Goal Insurance, where you bet on the 1x2 market, and if your team scores 3 goals but doesn’t win, you can get up to $100 back as a free bet and also features an exclusive promotion where you can earn rewards betting on UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The sportsbook is a major highlight, offering a wide selection of global crypto sports betting events and markets. In the sports variety, you can choose soccer, basketball, volleyball, MMA betting, tennis, golf betting, and many more options. With competitive odds and options like moneylines, point spreads, and live betting, WSM Casino delivers a dynamic and complete betting experience.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Promo Code Min. Deposit Rollover Expiry Period 200% Up to $25,000 N/A $10 75x 7 days

Pros:

Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies, and has its own token, $WSM

Different sports events and markets like basketball, volleyball, and tennis

Great welcome bonus of 200% up to $25,000

It has a VIP Club with great rewards

7. Golden Panda – Top Bitcoin Betting Site for Live Betting and A Welcome Bonus of 200% up to $5,000

Golden Panda Casino is among the best crypto betting sites due to its live betting section and the wide variety of sports options to bet with Bitcoins. The crypto betting platform features one of the most comprehensive live betting experiences available, allowing players to place wagers in real time as the action unfolds, adding an extra thrill to every match.

When it comes to bonuses and promotions, new members are greeted with a generous welcome bonus of 200% up to $5,000 plus 50 free spins and a 10% weekly cashback on losses. This Bitcoin sports betting site presents a Combi Boost where you can get 40% extra winnings and the payment methods are flexible and varied. It supports cryptocurrencies, credit and debit cards, eWallets, and wire transfers, and the transaction times are completed within minutes.

Sports included at Golden Panda are tennis, rugby, football, soccer, MMA betting, NBA, and many more options, and its interface and design are very simple, with all the games organized in a clear menu, perfect for new members to the crypto betting scene.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Promo Code Min. Deposit Rollover Expiry Period 200% Up to $5,000 plus 10% cashback N/A $20 15x 7 days

Pros:

Excellent live betting section

Welcome bonus of 200% up to $5,000 plus 50 free spins

Easy and intuitive interface

24/7 customer support via live chat and email

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites

We followed a comprehensive review process to identify the best Bitcoin sports betting sites. Each site was rated according to the following key factors:

Security & Licensing

Security is absolutely essential in the world of crypto betting. We focused on Bitcoin bookmakers that are fully licensed and regulated by trustworthy authorities, such as the Curaçao eGaming license or the Malta Gaming Authority. These crypto betting sites use advanced SSL encryption to protect users' personal and financial information, and they operate transparently, with clear terms and conditions and a strong reputation for fairness. We only included the best Bitcoin betting sites that have built genuine trust within the community and have a clean track record when it comes to customer safety and support.

Crypto Payment Flexibility

A great Bitcoin sports betting site should go beyond Bitcoin alone. That’s why we looked for crypto bookmakers that support a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and more. Speed and ease of use were also major factors, players should be able to make quick deposits and enjoy fast withdrawals without excessive fees or complicated processes. We gave higher ratings to Bitcoin bookmakers that offer real-time blockchain transaction tracking and seamless crypto wallet integration, ensuring a smooth, secure experience for all crypto bettors.

Bonuses & Promotions

Bonuses are a big part of the appeal when choosing the best crypto betting sites, and we made sure to highlight the Bitcoin bookmakers offering the most value. The best Bitcoin betting sites featured large welcome bonuses plus a variety of ongoing promotions to keep the action going. We favored Bitcoin sports betting sites that regularly reward players with reload offers, cashback, free bets, and even VIP crypto loyalty programs. We also paid close attention to the terms behind the offers, including wagering requirements and bonus validity, to make sure they’re fair and player-friendly.

Sports Coverage & Betting Options

Variety is key when it comes to sports crypto betting. The best Bitcoin betting sites provide a wide range of sports and events to bet on, from major leagues like the NFL, NBA, and Premier League, to niche markets like MMA, cricket, and eSports. Just as important is the depth of betting options, crypto betting sites with live betting, player props, event combos, and innovative tools like bet builders stood out.

User Experience & Mobile Compatibility

We also placed strong emphasis on the overall user experience. The best Bitcoin betting sites are fast, intuitive, and easy to navigate. With more players placing bets on the go, mobile performance has never been more important. We looked for Bitcoin sports betting sites with responsive design, smooth loading times, and clean interfaces that make finding odds and placing bets a breeze. Glitches, cluttered menus, or sluggish mobile apps were major red flags.

Customer Support

Lastly, customer service can make or break the experience. We prioritized Bitcoin betting sites with reliable, around-the-clock support via live chat, email, and helpful FAQ sections. When issues arise, bettors want fast and effective help, not canned responses or long wait times. Crypto betting sites that offer proactive support, knowledgeable agents, and multiple contact options earned top marks in this category.

Advantages of Playing at the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites

Choosing a Bitcoin sportsbook over a traditional betting site comes with a number of unique benefits, especially when you're playing at top-tier platforms. Here's a breakdown of the main advantages:

Fast Deposits and Withdrawals

One of the biggest perks of Bitcoin betting sites is the speed of transactions. Unlike traditional payment methods that can take days, Bitcoin deposits are often processed within minutes, and withdrawals can be just as fast. This means you get access to your winnings much quicker, with no delays or third-party approvals.

Increased Privacy and Security

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies offer enhanced privacy. When you use crypto, there's no need to share sensitive banking information with the betting site, reducing the risk of fraud or identity theft. Many users also appreciate the anonymity that comes with using decentralized currencies.

Lower Fees

Since there are no banks or intermediaries involved, transaction fees on Bitcoin betting sites are typically much lower than traditional gambling sites. In some cases, they may even be zero, especially when withdrawing your winnings.

Global Accessibility

Bitcoin sports betting sites are often available to players around the world, including in regions where traditional gambling options are limited. As long as you have access to crypto, you can usually register and bet from almost anywhere, even in countries with strict banking restrictions.

Bigger and Better Bonuses

Crypto betting sites tend to offer larger welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions, often paid directly in Bitcoin or altcoins. Whether it's a 200% match bonus, free bets, or cashback rewards, these incentives are usually more generous than those at fiat-only platforms.

Wider Range of Betting Options

The best Bitcoin betting sites don’t just stop at traditional sports, they often include eSports, virtual sports, and even crypto-specific games. Plus, many platforms support live betting, prop bets, and unique markets, giving players more flexibility and excitement.

Blockchain Transparency

Many crypto betting platforms leverage blockchain technology for provably fair gaming, especially in their casino sections. This means that results are verifiable, tamper-proof, and transparent, providing a level of trust that’s hard to match in traditional platforms.

Types of Bets at the Best Sports Betting Sites and Crypto Sportsbooks

The best Bitcoin betting sites don’t just offer great odds, they also provide a wide variety of betting options to suit every kind of player. Understanding the different types of bets can help you make smarter, more strategic wagers. Let’s get into each of the bets you can find at the best Bitcoin betting sites:

Moneyline (1X2)

This is the most straightforward bet, you're simply picking which team or player will win. In the case of soccer or other sports that can end in a draw, you’ll often see the 1X2 format, where:

1 = Home team wins

X = Draw

2 = Away team wins

Point Spread / Handicap Betting

Point spread betting levels the playing field between favorites and underdogs at crypto betting sites. You’re not just picking a winner, you’re betting on how much a team will win or lose by. Handicap bets are especially popular in sports like basketball and football, where scores tend to be higher.

Totals (Over/Under)

Instead of betting on who wins, you bet on the total number of points, goals, or runs in a game. The sportsbook sets a line (e.g., 2.5 goals), and you bet on whether the final score will go over or under that number.

Parlays / Accumulators

Parlay bets combine multiple selections into one single bet for a bigger payout. All selections must win for the bet to be successful, making it riskier, but also much more rewarding. Many Bitcoin sports betting sites offer parlay insurance or boosted odds for combo bets.

Live / In-Play Betting

One of the most exciting features of the best Bitcoin betting sites is live betting. Odds change in real time as the game unfolds, giving you the chance to place bets while watching the action. This type of betting requires quick thinking and can be very rewarding.

Prop Bets (Proposition Bets)

Prop bets let you wager on specific events within a game, like which player scores first, number of corner kicks, or how many 3-pointers a basketball player will make. These bets are especially popular for big games at Bitcoin betting sites like the Super Bowl or Champions League final.

Futures

Futures bets are long-term wagers on events that will happen later in the season, such as who will win the World Cup, Super Bowl, or NBA Finals. These can offer high payouts if you lock in early on a dark horse.

Specials & Novelty Bets

Many of the best Bitcoin betting sites offer unique bets that go beyond traditional sports, such as eSports betting, political events, and award shows. These bets are fun, creative, and a nice change of pace for casual bettors.

Sports at the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites

One of the biggest strengths of the best Bitcoin betting sites is their extensive sports coverage. Here's a look at the most popular sports you'll find at Bitcoin sports betting sites:

American Football

From the NFL to college football (NCAA), crypto betting sites offer a full range of football markets: point spreads, totals, player props, and live betting. Super Bowl futures and weekly matchups are always among the hottest bets.

Soccer (Football)

Arguably the most bet-on sport in the world, soccer is heavily featured on all crypto betting sites. You’ll find odds for the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, World Cup and more. With hundreds of markets per game, including goal scorers, corners, and in-play betting, it’s a favorite for crypto bettors.

Basketball

Whether it’s NBA, EuroLeague, or international games, basketball attracts a global betting audience. Bitcoin sports betting sites cover everything from standard moneylines to quarter-by-quarter bets and live player stats.

Ice Hockey

NHL games are a staple at many crypto betting sites, along with international leagues like the KHL. Bettors can place wagers on puck lines, goal totals, and in-game momentum shifts through live betting.

Baseball

MLB fans are well-served with Bitcoin sports betting sites that offer odds on every game, plus futures like World Series winners and MVP awards. Asian and Latin American leagues are also covered at some sites.

Combat Sports (Boxing & MMA)

If you're into knockouts and submissions, you'll find action on UFC, Bellator, and major boxing bouts. Bets range from outright winners to methods of victory and round betting.

eSports

Bitcoin sports betting sites are known for embracing eSports, with coverage on games like CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, and Call of Duty. Markets often include match winners, map scores, and tournament outright bets.

Responsible Gambling at the Best Crypto Sportsbooks

While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies bring innovation and speed to online betting, it’s important to approach gambling with responsibility and self-awareness. The best crypto sportsbooks understand this and provide tools to help users maintain control, such as setting deposit and loss limits, session reminders, and access to self-exclusion options. These features empower players to gamble within their means and take a break when needed.

In addition, top platforms offer links to professional support organizations like Gambling Therapy and BeGambleAware, ensuring that help is always within reach for those who need it. Responsible crypto sportsbooks also promote awareness through educational content and trained support staff who can identify signs of problem gambling. At the core of it all is the idea that gambling should be a fun and entertaining activity, not a way to earn a living or recover losses. By staying mindful of your habits, you can enjoy the excitement of crypto betting while keeping your experience safe.

Our Thoughts About the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites

The rise of cryptocurrencies has transformed the world of online betting, offering players a faster, safer, and more flexible way to wager on their favorite sports and games. The best Bitcoin betting sites combine the convenience of crypto with top-notch features like competitive odds, live betting, generous bonuses, and a wide variety of sports markets.

With fast withdrawals, high-level security, and global accessibility, it's no surprise that more players are switching to crypto-friendly sportsbooks every day. If you're ready to bet smarter and play on your terms, choosing a trusted crypto sportsbook is the way to go—and for us, TG Casino stands out as our favorite for its unbeatable crypto bonuses and sleek user experience. Just be sure to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the thrill of the game with the power of Bitcoin in your corner.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites

Are Bitcoin Betting Sites Legal?

Yes, Bitcoin sports betting sites are legal in many countries, provided that online gambling is permitted in your jurisdiction. The best Bitcoin betting sites are licensed by respected authorities like Curaçao eGaming or Malta Gaming Authority, ensuring fair play and secure transactions. Always check the local laws in your country before registering.

What Is the Best Bitcoin Betting Site?

There are several excellent options, depending on what you're looking for. TG Casino, Lucky Block, and Mega Dice are highly rated for their bonuses, live betting, and crypto-friendly features. All the sites featured in our list are trusted and fast, and offer a wide range of sports and crypto payment options.

What Sports Can I Bet on with Bitcoin?

You can bet on almost any sport imaginable, including soccer (Premier League, Champions League, World Cup), basketball (NBA, EuroLeague), American Football (NFL, NCAA), baseball (MLB), tennis, MMA, eSports, and more. The best Bitcoin betting sites even offer live betting, props, and futures markets across all major events.

Is It Safe to Use Bitcoin on Betting Sites?

Yes, Bitcoin is one of the safest payment methods for online betting. It allows for fast, private, and secure transactions without needing to share sensitive banking information. Just be sure to use a licensed and reputable betting site, like those featured in our rankings.

How Fast Are Bitcoin Withdrawals at Crypto Sportsbooks?

One of the biggest advantages of using Bitcoin is quick withdrawals. At most crypto sportsbooks, withdrawals are processed within minutes to a few hours, depending on the site’s internal review process and network congestion. Unlike traditional methods, there are no banks or intermediaries, so you get your winnings faster and with lower fees.