The Best Crypto Casinos - Bitcoin Casinos Compared

Which are the best crypto casinos and best bitcoin casinos of the year? After careful research and review of each, we selected the best 8 Bitcoin casinos that meet all the requirements in terms of safety, security, reputation, great gaming options, and excellent bonuses. Among these top choices is TG Casino, known for its impressive features and rewards. Continue reading to learn everything about bitcoin gambling on these platforms.

Top Picks of Crypto Casinos for US Players

Let’s get into the review section, where we will enlist all the benefits that each bitcoin casino can provide to you, and all the information related to payments, withdrawals, bonuses, the registration process, and more.

1. TG Casino – 200% Match Bonus up to 10 ETH

TG Casino is the first online Bitcoin casino that we are going to review, and we selected this casino as the best one for several reasons that we will comment on in the following lines.

Firstly, quick payments and withdrawals are guaranteed, which means that the control and availability of your money will be always granted at this site. As we know cryptocurrency transactions are currently the fastest online transactions, and this is clearly visible at this platform, with payments and withdrawals taking only minutes, or even seconds. A must try in the world of the best bitcoin casinos!

Game Variety

Its lobby offers a great gaming offer, starting with a library of around 4,000 slot games from the top game providers. The live casino section is also excellent, with games like roulette, mega ball, blackjack, baccarat, poker variations, and more. Perfect to get into bitcoin gambling!

If you are a sports fan, this site also offers a sportsbook with a great variety of sports, including the most popular ones in the US, as well as other sports, and it has pre-match and in-play options. There are also several esports options!

Welcome Bonus

Also, if you are new to this casino, there is a more than interesting welcome package waiting for you: a 200% match bonus up to 10 ETH. Additionally, you receive 50 free spins to use in slot games.

In terms of payment methods, they accept several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano, and more. They also have their own crypto token which provides great cashback benefits to players that use it.

2. Instant Casino – 200% Welcome Bonus up to €7500

As one of the best Crypto Casinos, Instant Casino stands out as a top choice for Bitcoin gambling among new online casinos. With a user-friendly design, an outstanding sportsbook, and attractive promotions, it offers an exceptional experience. Thanks to its exclusive partnership with Italian soccer powerhouse Juventus, players have the chance to win signed jerseys, game tickets, and trips to Italy to watch Serie A matches and meet the team in person.

Game Variety

Instant Casino provides a diverse selection of entertainment options, featuring an impressive array of slots, table games, poker, and a live casino.

Coupled with an exhilarating sportsbook where players can bet with bitcoin, Instant casino delivers a well-rounded experience that ranks it among the top betting sites for players seeking variety and excitement.

Welcome Bonus

Additionally to the 200% Welcome Bonus up to €7500, Instant Casino offers a 10% Weekly Cashback Bonus on net losses with no wagering requirements. Just deposit a minimum of €20 or C$35 and play. Your weekly net losses are calculated from Monday to Sunday, and cashback is credited every Monday. For example, lose €500, and get €50 back. The minimum cashback is €0.10, with up to €10,000 available weekly.

3. CoinPoker – 150% Match Bonus up to $2,000

Considered by many as one of the best crypto casinos, CoinPoker is a bitcoin gambling platform that focuses on poker games, offering a great variety of them, such as the popular Texas Hold’em style, and some variations of Omaha Hold’em.

Game Variety

The interesting thing about this crypto gambling casino is that players will be able to choose between playing at cash tables or tournament tables, whose variety is great, and with different styles of tournaments (knock-out, turbo, high rollers). While some other casinos have an offer related to poker games that only includes some variations of video poker, at Coin Poker you will be able to have some live action against other players from anywhere in the world as if you were playing the World Series of Poker.

With its own crypto token (CHP), this platform also has a variety of cryptocurrencies accepted, such as BTC, USDT, MATIC, SOL, or CHP. Definitely one of the best bitcoin casinos!

Welcome Bonus

There is a promotions section where you will be able to find all current promotions that you could take advantage of, like rakeback, leaderboards, jackpots, boosters, etc. The welcome bonus is also very interesting, being a 150% match bonus up to $2,000. You can access this bonus with a deposit of as little as $10 and you will receive the bonus payments in 10 installments as you meet the requirements.

4. Lucky Block – Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 25,000 EUR

In the third position of our best crypto casinos list, we are going to mention Lucky Block, a bitcoin gambling site that has many interesting features that make it worth mentioning and occupying the podium. This is another crypto casino that has its own cryptocurrency, which is called $LBLOCK and players can use it for their bets and get additional benefits.

Game Variety

This platform is also one of the best offshore sportsbooks, with sports and esports offered and live bets included. All the major leagues in the US and Europe will be found at this site, such as the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB, or international leagues like the Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, and more.

On this crypto gambling platform, there is also an incredible casino section that has more than 5,000 titles to choose from, including slot games and typical casino games like roulette, poker, or blackjack. At Lucky Block, for sure you will find the game that you are looking for and the best quality of them. Definitely one of the best bitcoin casinos on the market!

Welcome Bonus

To add to the benefits that you could get if you register on this crypto site, there is a welcome package that includes 50 free spins to use in slot games and a bonus of 200% up to 25,000 EUR. Check the promotions section to discover other promotions that change periodically, so you can take advantage of them.

5.Mega Dice – 200% Bonus up to 1 BTC

Mega Dice is a platform with more than 10,000 active users on a monthly basis and more than 50 million dollars paid out in monthly wagering.

Game Variety

With a renewed home page, this online casino, one of the best bitcoin casinos around, offers casino games from top providers, like Pragmatic Play, EvoPlay, Bet Soft, and many more, and you will be able to play slot games, traditional casino games or join a sportsbook that offers a great variety of markets and leagues and includes esports as well.

Welcome Bonus

If something needs to be mentioned about this crypto casino is the excellent welcome bonus offer that they have. The maximum amount that you will be able to claim with this bonus is 1 BTC, which is a really huge amount if we consider the current value of the Bitcoin, which oscillates between 55k and 65k US dollars! The best part is that this is a 200% match bonus, which means that you will receive 2 USD in bonus amount per USD deposited, so you don’t need to make a very big deposit to take a really great benefit. In addition to this, they also will credit you with 50 free spins.

Mega Dice also has its own crypto token, which is currently in a pre-sale stage, so it is a great opportunity to get $DICE tokens at a special price during the pre-sale, and enjoy retroactive benefits, as well as benefits on every wager using this token.

6. WSM Casino – 200% Match Bonus of up to $25,000

In the middle of our best crypto casinos list, we will review bitcoin gambling site Wall Street Memes (or WSM) Casino. This crypto gambling platform comes from an online community that later launched its own casino, and it has over 5,000 games to choose from, a sportsbook, and several other benefits that put it among the top casino choices ranked by The Inquirer.

Game Variety

In terms of the gaming options, you have more than 5,000 games to choose from, including slot games, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, game shows, crash games, and more. Also, there is a very complete sportsbook with live betting options and dozens of sports and esports to bet on. A gem in this list of the best bitcoin casinos!

Welcome Bonus

Let’s start talking about the great welcome bonus that this crypto gambling site offers. If you register at this casino and make your first deposit, you will be able to claim a 200% match bonus of up to $25,000. In addition to this, you will receive free spins and free bets to use at your convenience. There is a minimum deposit of only $10 (or equivalent) to access the welcome bonus, and the wagering requirements are 60x for the first $10,000 and 75x for the rest of it.

This crypto casino accepts a great variety of crypto tokens, including the most popular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but also altcoins like Litecoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano, and even their own token, which is called $WSM.

7. Golden Panda - 200% Welcome Offer up to €7,500

Golden Panda stands out as an excellent choice for players seeking cashback rewards, especially with its generous 10% weekly cashback on losses. This feature helps players manage potential losses while enjoying a wide range of games and sports betting options. The site’s user-friendly interface and commitment to customer satisfaction ensure a rewarding experience for all types of players. A gem in the universe of bitcoin casinos!

Game Variety

Golden Panda delivers an extensive entertainment experience, offering something for every player. Dive into a vast selection of slot games, classic table games, and live casino options that bring the thrill of the casino floor to your screen. For poker enthusiasts, there’s plenty to explore, and sports fans can enjoy a comprehensive sportsbook featuring a wide range of betting options. With such a well-rounded lineup, Golden Panda ensures there's always something exciting to enjoy.

Welcome Bonus

In addition to its generous 200% welcome offer up to €7,500, Golden Panda offers players two thrilling promotions: a 10% Weekly Cashback and Pragmatic Play’s €2M Monthly Drops & Wins. The cashback promo provides 10% back on net losses each week, with no wagering requirements—just deposit at least €20, play your favorite games, and receive your cashback every Monday.

8. InstaSpin - 100% Match on Your First Deposit up to €100

For slot lovers seeking the best crypto casinos or the best bitcoin casinos, InstaSpin is the perfect choice. It boasts a wide selection of classic and new slots with exciting themes and big jackpots. The site’s user-friendly interface makes navigation easy, enhancing the overall experience. Plus, new players receive 100 free spins upon signing up.

Game Variety

In the world of the best bitcoin casinos, InstaSpin brings a classic casino experience with its wide variety of games, including an impressive selection of slots, popular table games, and poker options like Joker Poker. Players can also enjoy the thrill of live casino games, adding an authentic touch to their gaming experience.

Although there’s no sportsbook available, InstaSpin makes up for it with its extensive casino offerings, ensuring there’s plenty of variety for every kind of player.

Welcome Bonus

InstaSpin greets new players with a generous three-part deposit bonus, totaling up to €1,000. On your first deposit, receive a 100% match bonus up to €100, plus 100 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza, credited as 10 spins per day for 10 days. The second deposit brings a 50% match up to €200, while the third offers a 25% match up to €700. A minimum deposit of just €20 is required to qualify, and bonuses carry a 30x wagering requirement.

How We Picked the Best Bitcoin Casinos: Our Criteria

As we mentioned before, we have been in the crypto casino world for a long time now, and we have reviewed hundreds of different sites with different characteristics and features. In order to rate all those Bitcoin casinos and select the best crypto casinos, we must check certain critical aspects of each one of them, which we will briefly mention in our following titles.

Bitcoin Game Library

One of the most important things that need to be carefully evaluated are the types of games that the crypto casinos and Bitcoin casinos offer, as well as the quality of these games. After all, the main reason why we all play these games is to have fun, with the added plus of the possibility of winning some money.

This is why we review the game library of each bitcoin gambling platform: to understand the quantity and quality of slot games, live casino games, and sports betting options. If additional games, such as crash games, lotteries, or bingos are offered, we also give the casino some extra points. When reviewing sportsbooks, we check the variety of sports, leagues offered, the possibility of live betting, and whether or not players can bet on esports.

Bonuses and Promotions

Players are constantly seeking new best bitcoin casinos sites to take advantage of the different bonuses and promotions offered. They include welcome offers, reload bonuses, no deposit bonuses, ‘game of the week’ promotions, loyalty programs, cashback, rakeback, and everything that could provide an extra benefit to the winnings of the games.

All the mentioned best Bitcoin casinos in our list have great offers in this regard, especially when it comes to welcome bonuses, which go up to 1 BTC to be claimed, this is why they are considered the best crypto casinos.

Responsible Gaming Tools

When reviewing bitcoin gambling sites, there is an aspect that we take very seriously and it has to do with the responsible gaming tools that the site offers to players that identify as having a gaming problem.

This includes cut-off times, self-exclusion tools, dedicated phone support, and any other tool that the site provides for these situations. We think that gambling is just for fun and that every player needs to find a balance between the games and their personal life, so this is why we find these tools crucial.

Reputation and Trustworthiness

The security and safety of the gambling site is another thing that we must take very seriously, considering that our recommendations will lead hundreds of players to make their deposits into the best crypto casinos.

For this, we look for casinos that are licensed and operate under certain regulations, as well as places that are accepted and trusted by the gambling community due to the trajectory of the site, online opinions, blog posts, forums, etc.

Payment Options

Lastly, the flexibility in terms of the payment and withdrawal options is also an aspect that can make a difference between an average site and an excellent crypto casino. Many crypto casinos accept only major currencies which narrows the spectrum of players that are willing to make their deposits into these casinos.

Most of the best bitcoin casinos selected in this article offer many cryptocurrencies as a method of payment and withdrawal, including major tokens and altcoins. Some of them even have alternative methods like credit cards or e-wallets.

Our Methodology for Determining the Best Crypto Casinos

In this title, we will show you our methodology to determine which are the best crypto casinos, and we will mention how we performed our research and review of each crypto gambling site:

Online Research : First of all, we conducted thorough research on each of these Bitcoin casinos before testing it ourselves. For this, we searched for online opinions, blog posts, gambling forums, and every piece of information regarding the site, so we could understand its reputation.

: First of all, we conducted thorough research on each of these Bitcoin casinos before testing it ourselves. For this, we searched for online opinions, blog posts, gambling forums, and every piece of information regarding the site, so we could understand its reputation. License Check : As mentioned above, we chose crypto gambling sites that were legal and totally licensed so we can be certain that they operate under certain regulations, which provides an additional layer of security.

: As mentioned above, we chose crypto gambling sites that were legal and totally licensed so we can be certain that they operate under certain regulations, which provides an additional layer of security. Games Testing : Once we finalized the research phase, it is time to see by ourselves what the gambling site is all about, and this is when we register and test the games so we are fully aware of their variety and quality.

: Once we finalized the research phase, it is time to see by ourselves what the gambling site is all about, and this is when we register and test the games so we are fully aware of their variety and quality. Customer Support Test : A very important part of the crypto casino, according to our criteria, is the customer support team. We will go to them whenever we have a problem with the site or with our money. That’s why we contact them via different contact options to evaluate the responsiveness of the support.

: A very important part of the crypto casino, according to our criteria, is the customer support team. We will go to them whenever we have a problem with the site or with our money. That’s why we contact them via different contact options to evaluate the responsiveness of the support. Bonuses: To better understand the offered bonus, we also claim our welcome bonus and play with it, so we can make sure that there will be no surprises for our audience in terms of the wagering requirements and expiration times.

Why Should You Trust Bitcoin Casinos Listed by us?

We already concluded the selection of the best crypto casinos currently available in the US, but you may ask yourself: Why trust this article? We are a group of people who have many years in the crypto gambling industry. Even before crypto casinos existed, we were into online gambling, testing several platforms and looking for the best ones to recommend to our audience.

These years of research and reviews provided us with enough experience to understand which Bitcoin casinos are the trusted ones, which ones have offers that are worth highlighting, and what the game offer is like compared to the online casino market. We follow a thorough method to review and quality every casino, and thousands of gamblers around the world have read our recommendations and positively valued our contributions.

Who This Is for - Play with the Best Bitcoin Casino

When we created this article and performed our reviews on each of the best crypto casinos listed here, we took into consideration several aspects of a casino site, as we know there are many different kinds of gamblers, so in the following titles we will provide some more details on who will be benefited from the shared information.

Crypto Slots

One of the most popular types of games in the crypto casino world is slot games. These games include the most basic ones, like 3-reel fruit types of slots, but also the most complex games, with jackpots, megaways, 5-reel slots, and different line combinations. While the former is more adequate for the new players or players with little experience in slot games, the latter requires some more experience to totally understand the winning combinations.

The best crypto casinos need to have a great variety in all kinds of slot games, and all the casinos listed in this article are great in this aspect, so if you identify yourself as a slot player you can choose whichever you like the most and you will have a great bitcoin gambling experience.

Crypto Table Games

Generally, every crypto casino also offers a live casino section with traditional games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, or poker. Some of the sites mentioned are especially great at these types of games, like TG Casino, WSM, and Cryptorino, offering not only the traditional games but also several variations of it.

Crypto Sports Betting

Sports betting is another gambling activity that many players are interested in on Bitcoin casinos, and there are millions of dollars wagered in the most popular sports in the US on a daily basis. This is why we also keep in mind sports bettors when making our online casino reviews.

Many of the recommended sites have a sports betting section, like TG Casino, Lucky Block, or BC Game. In this section, you will often be able to choose between pre-match bets or live betting. The best crypto casinos even have the additional feature of providing live streaming, which will allow you to watch the games and place your bets, all in one place.

Mobile Phone Crypto Games

Lastly, there is an additional aspect that needs to be taken into consideration about the types of gamblers, but that does not have anything to do with the types of games that they are interested in.

Some players prefer to gamble in the comfort of their homes, and this usually is done from a PC or laptop, but some others prefer to do it on the go directly from their mobile devices, and for these players, we need to ensure that great compatibility exists for any kind of device, whether it is through the online Bitcoin casinos sites or through the dedicated mobile app, if any.

What May Change in the Future

For this article we have selected the best crypto casinos currently available globally, however, as you may already know, the online gambling world in general is constantly changing. Not only are new Bitcoin casinos appearing day after day, but also local regulations are modified and adapted to the new times, and this also creates room for new platforms and updates to the existing crypto casinos.

With this in mind, it is important to say that we must keep ourselves up to date in terms of what is happening across the country and the world in this regard, which is why we will continue to review the situation and publish our thoughts regularly, so we can always share valuable information to our audience about crypto gambling news.

Our Favorite: TG Casino – Final Thoughts

As we are finalizing the article, we want to wrap up this list of the best bitcoin casinos with some final thoughts. First of all, the best casino for you will be the one that best adapts to your gaming needs and your current situation. We selected some of the sites using our criteria, given by many years of experience, however, you should do your own research and continue reading and testing sites to find out which one is the best site for you.

That said, it is evident that our selected site among the best crypto casinos and best bitcoin casinos for US gamblers is TG Casino, not only due to the incredible welcome bonus that it offers, but also due to the gaming options offered, the trustworthiness given by the gambling community, and the design and user-friendliness of the site. We hope that you enjoy this crypto casino (or your preferred one) as much as we do and that the information shared serves you as a starting point in developing your own criteria.

Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto Casinos

Are Crypto Casinos Safe?

Yes, the best crypto casinos and the best Bitcoin casinos are totally legit and safe, as long as you choose trusted casinos that are validated by the gambling community, and those that are regulated and operate under certain rules as the ones mentioned in this article.

What Crypto Casinos Work with VPN?

If you find that you have problems accessing a crypto casino due to a region restriction, you may try to access it by using a VPN. However, some sites prohibit the use of VPN, so it is important to check this information in the help section of the site, or by contacting the Bitcoin casinos you are trying to access via email or live chat.