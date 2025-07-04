  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Games

GTA Online Independence Day 2025: Free Hats, Big Money, and Car Discounts

GTA Online Independence Day 2025: Free Hats, Big Money, and Car Discounts
x

GTA Online Independence Day 2025: Free Hats, Big Money, and Car Discounts

Highlights

Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with free hats, bonus money, and big discounts on cars, bikes, and weapons. The event runs from July 3 to July 9, 2025.

GTA Online is celebrating July 4 with a special event from July 3 to July 9.

Free Rewards

  • Get a free hat when you play.
  • Win 2 races to get another hat and GTA$100,000.
  • Find more hats and shirts in Business Battle crates.

Extra Money and XP

  • 4x money and XP in Land Races
  • 3x in Community Jobs
  • 2x in Auto Shop and Tow Truck Jobs

July 4 Items – 40% Off

  • Firework gear
  • USA-themed clothes and masks
  • Car and weapon paint styles

Vehicle Sale – 40% Off

  • Cars, bikes, trucks, and a helicopter
  • Includes sports, off-road, and muscle vehicles

Weapon Deals

  • 50% Off Musket and Firework Launcher
  • Free ammo for fireworks
  • 50% Off fighter plane
  • 40% Off car upgrades at Benny’s

Special Robbery Cars

  • Drift Yosemite (Muscle)
  • Karin Boor (Off-Road)
  • Both have USA paint and special plates

Enjoy the GTA July 4 event with big rewards and sales all week.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick