GTA Online Independence Day 2025: Free Hats, Big Money, and Car Discounts

GTA Online is celebrating July 4 with a special event from July 3 to July 9.

Free Rewards

Get a free hat when you play.

Win 2 races to get another hat and GTA$100,000.

Find more hats and shirts in Business Battle crates.

Extra Money and XP

4x money and XP in Land Races

3x in Community Jobs

2x in Auto Shop and Tow Truck Jobs

July 4 Items – 40% Off

Firework gear

USA-themed clothes and masks

Car and weapon paint styles

Vehicle Sale – 40% Off

Cars, bikes, trucks, and a helicopter

Includes sports, off-road, and muscle vehicles

Weapon Deals

50% Off Musket and Firework Launcher

Free ammo for fireworks

50% Off fighter plane

40% Off car upgrades at Benny’s

Special Robbery Cars

Drift Yosemite (Muscle)

Karin Boor (Off-Road)

Both have USA paint and special plates

Enjoy the GTA July 4 event with big rewards and sales all week.