GTA Online Independence Day 2025: Free Hats, Big Money, and Car Discounts
Highlights
Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with free hats, bonus money, and big discounts on cars, bikes, and weapons. The event runs from July 3 to July 9, 2025.
GTA Online is celebrating July 4 with a special event from July 3 to July 9.
Free Rewards
- Get a free hat when you play.
- Win 2 races to get another hat and GTA$100,000.
- Find more hats and shirts in Business Battle crates.
Extra Money and XP
- 4x money and XP in Land Races
- 3x in Community Jobs
- 2x in Auto Shop and Tow Truck Jobs
July 4 Items – 40% Off
- Firework gear
- USA-themed clothes and masks
- Car and weapon paint styles
Vehicle Sale – 40% Off
- Cars, bikes, trucks, and a helicopter
- Includes sports, off-road, and muscle vehicles
Weapon Deals
- 50% Off Musket and Firework Launcher
- Free ammo for fireworks
- 50% Off fighter plane
- 40% Off car upgrades at Benny’s
Special Robbery Cars
- Drift Yosemite (Muscle)
- Karin Boor (Off-Road)
- Both have USA paint and special plates
Enjoy the GTA July 4 event with big rewards and sales all week.
