Lions vs Ravens Highlights: Detroit Wins Physical Monday Night Football Battle

The Detroit Lions Monday Night Football clash against the Baltimore Ravens turned into a statement game, as Detroit overpowered Baltimore in a 38-30 victory. The Ravens vs Lions score shows a close contest, but the game itself was a showcase of Detroit’s physical dominance.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime, with both sides trading touchdowns. In the third quarter, Lamar Jackson led the Ravens on a 73-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews. But Detroit immediately answered back with Jared Goff hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 18-yard score. Early in the fourth quarter, the Lions took a 28-21 lead. The Ravens narrowed it with a field goal, but Detroit then forced a turnover and added a field goal before David Montgomery sealed the win with a 31-yard touchdown run.

Montgomery was the star of the night with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs added two more scores on the ground. Goff managed the game well, throwing for 202 yards and one touchdown. For Baltimore, Jackson threw for 288 yards and three scores, while Andrews hauled in six catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry contributed 50 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Despite the Ravens vs Lions score looking close, the physical battle wasn’t. Detroit sacked Jackson seven times and completely controlled the line of scrimmage. The Ravens’ defense failed to pressure Goff and struggled against Detroit’s running game. Offensively, Baltimore couldn’t punch in a touchdown from the 1-yard line on three straight tries in the second quarter.

This Lions Ravens game recap shows a true statement win for Dan Campbell’s team. The Lions dominate Ravens 2025 headlines reflect Detroit’s growth into a contender. With this win, the Lions improve to 2-1 in the NFL Monday Night Football results and now prepare to face the Cleveland Browns next week.