Microsoft explains Xbox Game Pass price hike with new features

Microsoft has raised the prices of its Xbox Game Pass plans but says subscribers will get more value for the higher cost. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan now costs $29.99/£22.99 per month, up from $19.99/£14.99. Other plans, including Xbox Game Pass Premium (formerly Standard) and PC Game Pass, are also becoming more expensive.

Dustin Blackwell, Microsoft’s director of gaming and platform communications, told reporters that the company knows price increases are never popular. He said Microsoft is working to improve the service by adding more value to Xbox Game Pass plans and listening to feedback from players.

The Xbox subscription 2025 updates include access to over 400 games worldwide for the Ultimate plan. This also features more than 75 “day one” releases each year — a 50 percent increase compared to last year. Blackwell explained that these changes reflect the additional content being offered to subscribers.

Along with the Xbox Game Pass new features, Microsoft is emphasizing that the service continues to include many partner titles and upcoming releases. The goal is to make the subscription more attractive despite the higher cost.

Last week, Microsoft also increased the prices of Xbox Series X and S consoles in the U.S., adding $20 to $70 depending on the model.

Players and experts are watching closely as Microsoft tries to balance higher prices with extra benefits. These changes are part of the company’s effort to make Xbox better while keeping subscribers happy.

With the Xbox Game Pass update, Microsoft hopes players will see the extra games and day-one releases as worth the higher monthly fee. The company says it will continue to listen to the community and provide more of the content players want.