17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan

Mumbai: Overcoming financial challenges and other hardships, 17 youths gymnasts from Mumbai have been selected to represent India at the Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship being held in Uzbekistan in October, an official said here on Thursday.



The students-gymnasts – aged between 13-28 - who made it to the mark, hail from Lokmanya Shikshan Sanstha’s Shree Narayanrao Acharya Vidyaniketan, (LSSSNAV) Chembur, an acrobatic gymnastics training centre.

They are: Bhostekar Yadnyesh, Khannukar Samarth, Uniyal Namoh and Gosavi Ashwin (13-17), who will participate in the Junior Team in the Indian delegation of 46 that will travel to Tashkent.

Another group of 13, namely: Jagdale Rutuja, Ekhande Priti, Khasase Aditya, Gosavi Akash, Gurav Achal, Renavkar Ashutosh, Dhokale Akshata, Patil Arna, Borade Sonali, Mahavar Naman, Borade Ritesh, Kothekar Kunal, and Gore

Prashant (15-28), will compete in the Senior’s category.

The selected gymnasts represent different schools and also include some working professionals who were trained by globally acclaimed coach, Rahul Sasane, a Shiv Chhatrapati Award laureate, and his two assistant coaches

Yogesh Pawar (also a Shiv Chhatrapati Award winner) and Sunil Ranpise (with several accolades and honours), said the officials.

Pawar said that many of the gymnasts have overcome multiple obstacles and hardships, come from modest financial backgrounds, lacked proper infrastructure and amenities but are committed to achieve excellence and participate in the mega-event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Oct. 18-20.

In fact, even the coaches have been training these students for years without charging any fees/remuneration to keep costs under control, and all serve as inspiration to accept the challenges with a resolve to bring glory to the nation in the international arena.