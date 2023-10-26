3 pillars of tech leadership career: Experience, curiosity, creativity

The road to corporate success intersects with exceptional IT leaders' imaginative outlook in today's dynamic, technology-driven environment. If we take into account today's tech-savvy leaders like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, they are unwaveringly dedicated to creativity and curiosity, and they are aware that creative leaders not only think outside the box but also envision a path that will inspire those who follow them to take big, courageous initiatives to turn a revolutionary concept into a glaring reality.

In 1994, Jeff Bezoz created the world's largest online retailer out of his Seattle garage. Amazon generated $230 billion in revenue in 2018 and a record $10 billion in net profit, up from $3 billion the year prior to this. So how did he accomplish it all? Well, it's straightforward and insightful to say that being creative and curious is merely one of many traits of an inventive leader.

.Tech professionals that embrace creativity can approach problems from new angles, think in novel ways, and provide fresh answers to challenging issues. In addition to having expertise and being curious about every circumstance, creativity is a crucial component in advancing technology.

Role of curious and creative leaders in innovation

Every generation has its share of outstanding inventors, men whose contributions have altered the direction of technology due to their hunger for knowledge and creativity. Elon Reeve Musk can be put on the list of people who fit this description in the modern world; he is a man who is currently transforming how innovation, technology, and creativity are perceived. Musk's work with Tesla and SpaceX cannot be forgotten while discussing him.

He clearly demonstrates a creative streak, but alongside that, he possesses a curious mindset that has helped him revolutionise space technology and contribute significantly to the achievement of sustainable goals. Tesla and SpaceX compete closely in terms of popularity, but both are equally valued. Moreover, Elon Musk's career as a tech pioneer has been impacted by a number of pivotal experiences that have shaped his outlook and his influence on the field. Elon Musk's creative vision, risk-taking and curious attitude, and commitment to taking on seemingly challenging tasks are what define his leadership style.

Shaping the longterm success of your Organization

As technology professionals accumulate a variety of experiences, they expose themselves to various challenges and interpersonal dynamics. Their technical skill sets are expanded, and their adaptability, problem-solving capabilities, and communication skills are improved because of this exposure. In light of this, if we talk about Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, he places a strong focus on invention and creativity, which is a key component of his leadership style. Pichai pushes his Google employees to think outside the box and develop fresh, original solutions to issues. The competitive edge and productivity of Google's more innovative services increased as a result. So, it's going to soon begin to sharpen your entire learning process if you get into the habit of being curious and continuously acquiring new information.

By cultivating creativity, you also give yourself a better chance to grow in your tech profession, differentiating yourself from your conventional, tech-focused counterparts. The difficulty is also extremely obvious; certainly, if you don't take charge intellectually, other organisational leaders will probably fill these positions.

One can investigate, learn about, and comprehend new technologies, processes, and trends when they strive to be more curious. The temptation to concentrate entirely on one technology area should be resisted. One should instead learn to adapt to technological change, and one can do that by being curious about everything and everyone around them. It forces tech executives to keep up with changes in the market, new developments in technology, and consumer demands. Curious leaders promote a culture of learning within their teams.

You can probably still work in technology if you don't want to spend time learning about its most recent advancements. But you won't learn how tech organisations expand or discover fresh opportunities for change. Therefore, if you want to succeed in the tech field, it all boils down to one straightforward requirement: you must always be curious. So take in the fact that you must continue learning about various opinions and conducting studies on various issues. As a consequence, you'll have a better understanding of contemporary technology and be able to foresee situations where it might improve people's lives and businesses.

Conclusion

To ascend into positions of leadership; experience, curiosity, and creativity are essential. Simply unlocking and utilising the power of these three pillars will allow one to advance in the field of technology. Technology leaders with experience, along with traits of creativity and curiosity, can predict the future and develop plans to make the company's ideas and dreams a reality.

(This article is written by Vinod K Singh, Serial Entrepeneur, Tech Visionary & Advisor)