44,683 students allotted seats in DOST spl category

Hyderabad: Around 44,683 students were allotted seats in the special category phase-1 of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) on Wednesday.

In the special phase, a total of 44,683 candidates were allotted seats. Out of these, 38,760 candidates received their first priority seat allotment. However, around 5,923 candidates who exercised web options did not get a seat due to their limited choices. The total number of candidates who gave web options in the special phase was 46,538.

According to Telangana State Council of Higher Education officials, candidates who are allotted seats will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers. They can also check seat allotment details using their candidate login ID on the DOST website. Candidates who secured a seat in the special phase are instructed to reserve their seat through online self-reporting from August 8–9 by paying Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 (as applicable) via DOST candidate login.

Students who have been provisionally allotted seats in government degree colleges or university colleges and are eligible for ePASS fee reimbursement (depending on caste and income certificate verifications) do not need to pay any amount to reserve their seats. Both online self-reporting candidates and those who self-reported online during the special phase must report to their respective allotted colleges by August 9, submitting all required documents. If a candidate fails to report to the college, they will forfeit their allotted seat and will need to self-report again, according to a senior officer.