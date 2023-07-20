64 students receives K C Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Abroad

Mumbai: K C Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) awarded a total of INR 335 lakh in scholarships to 64 meritorious students as part of the prestigious K C Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Abroad. The late K. C. Mahindra established the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) in 1953. The K. C. Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Abroad was the first scholarship to be set up by the Trust. It is an interest-free loan scholarship awarded to high-calibre students with outstanding academic and other achievements.

The top 3 K. C. Mahindra Fellows will be awarded interest-free loan scholarships at INR 10 lakhs each. The recipients are Ankit Namdev who will be pursuing his MBA at the University of Michigan, Siddharth UR who will be pursuing Design & Technology at Harvard University and Niharika Ohri who will be pursuing Development Studies also from Harvard University. The balance 61 students will be receiving INR 5 Lakh each to support their education abroad.

The Trust received a total of 2,285 applications this year. Of these, 90 candidates were shortlisted to attend the in-person interviews and 85 of them attended the interviews with an esteemed panel over two days. Due to the pandemic, the in-person interviews were held after a gap of three years, the previous one being held in 2019.

The selection panel included respected names - Bharat Doshi - Chairman, Mahindra Accelo Ltd., Dr. Indu Shahani – Founding President and Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University, Ranjan Pant – Management Consultant; Ulhas Yargop – Chairman, Bristlecone; Anuja Sharma – Board Member, Mahindra University; and Ashay Shah - Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

Speaking about the scholarship, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, “Studying abroad enriches one’s outlook in life. We have always supported diligent and deserving students who have desired to go abroad for studies. Our intention through this scholarship is to ensure students in India believe that international education is accessible. We are proud of all the scholarship awardees who are committed to realizing their study abroad goals and breaking down barriers in education in India and overseas.”

The shortlisted candidates included 27 students who had graduated from the IITs, and the remaining were from other premier educational institutes including BITS Pilani, the National Law Schools, SRCC and St. Stephens. The candidates have secured admission to the highest-ranking universities and colleges overseas with 15 candidates having secured admission at Carnegie Mellon University, 12 at Harvard University, 12 at Stanford University, 4 at Columbia University, 6 at Georgia Tech, and 7 at Oxford University. The selected candidates from this year will be pursuing post-graduation studies in subjects ranging from Computer Science, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Robotics, MBA, Architecture, Arts and Design, Law, Public Policy, and Economics.