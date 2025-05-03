  • Menu
94% appear for EAPCET Engg exam
Hyderabad: 94 per cent of the candidates appeared for EAPCET, engineering stream on Friday. According to officials, in the morning session, 34,618 students appeared for the exam, out of 37,041, marking an attendance rate of 93.46 per cent. In the evening session, approximately 35,040 students appeared, resulting in a 94.28 per cent attendance rate.

“The exams were conducted peacefully, and no untoward incidents were reported in the city,” said a senior officer.

The EAPCET Engineering exam will be conducted for one more day on Saturday. The exam is being conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and the evening session.

