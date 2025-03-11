Live
- Kiran Abbavaram speaks high about ‘Dilruba’
- Apple MacBook Air M4 Review: More for Less
- ‘Kannappa’ team comes with a heartfelt love song
- Try Galaxy App Now Simulates One UI 7 and Galaxy S25 Series
- Delhi: Sachdeva slams AAP for doubting BJP’s commitment to fulfil poll promises
- ‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ set for grand theatrical release on World Poetry Day
- BJP Demands Establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Aija
- MP DK Aruna Advocates for Boya Valmiki ST Status in Parliament, Gains Community Support
- Back-to-Back Auto Accidents in Gadwal: Workers’ Safety at Risk
- ‘Chaurya Paatam’ set for April 18th release
Just In
A blooming celebration of nature
Every year on March 12, nature lovers and gardening enthusiasts across the country come together to celebrate National Plant a Flower Day.
Every year on March 12, nature lovers and gardening enthusiasts across the country come together to celebrate National Plant a Flower Day. This special day is dedicated to welcoming spring by planting flowers, brightening gardens, and promoting environmental awareness. As we approach National Plant a Flower Day 2025, it’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the joy of gardening and contribute to a greener planet.
Planting flowers not only adds beauty to our surroundings but also plays a crucial role in supporting pollinators like bees and butterflies. Flowers improve air quality, boost mental well-being, and create vibrant, eco-friendly spaces. Whether you have a large backyard or just a small balcony, there’s always room for a few colorful blooms.
This year, consider planting native flowers, which require less maintenance and provide essential nourishment to local wildlife. Popular choices include black-eyed Susans, coneflowers, and lavender, all of which attract beneficial insects and add charm to any garden.