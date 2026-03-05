A ppreciation as a Cultural Foundation

Workplace appreciation goes beyond perks or occasional rewards. Saikiran Murali, Founder and Mentor at Workline, believes acknowledgement is a powerful cultural force that shapes how employees perceive their value within an organisation.

He stated that appreciation should not be treated as a perk but as a genuine acknowledgement of people and their efforts. According to him, acknowledgement quietly but powerfully shapes workplace culture. From the moment individuals transition from campus to corporate life, they begin asking a simple but important question: “Do I matter here?”

He explained that the answer to this question emerges through everyday experiences — the warmth of the welcome, the tone of feedback, and the way effort is recognised. Ideally, this process should feel smooth and encouraging, similar to a “green channel” experience rather than a bureaucratic obstacle.

Murali added that when recognition is intentional and effortless, employees do more than deliver results; they develop belief in themselves and in the organisation. Psychological research supports this idea — when people feel valued, they think more clearly, collaborate more effectively, and remain with the organisation longer. In his view, culture is not defined by statements but by consistent, human appreciation.

For this reason, he stressed that appreciation cannot be confined to a single day of celebration. Instead, it must be embedded in every stage of the employee lifecycle — from hiring and onboarding to performance reviews and growth — practiced continuously throughout the year.