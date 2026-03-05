Congress Candidates File Nominations for Rajya Sabha from Telangana

Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy submitted their nominations for the Rajya Sabha from Telangana on behalf of the Congress party. The nominations were handed to Election Officer Upender Reddy at the Assembly office, with Singhvi filing three sets and Vem Narender Reddy four. Independent candidate Sai also submitted one set of nominations.

The nomination process concluded on Thursday. Sai’s nominations, lacking signatures from ten MLAs, are subject to rejection after review by the Election Officer. As a result, Singhvi and Reddy are set to be the Rajya Sabha candidates, with their election expected to be unanimous. The main opposition BRS party did not field a candidate.

Singhvi’s previous term in the Rajya Sabha from Telangana is nearing its end, and the Congress high command has once again given him the opportunity to serve. A fierce contest is underway for another Telangana Rajya Sabha seat, with around sixteen senior Congress members vying for it. After extensive discussions in Delhi, CM Revanth Reddy finalised Vem Narender Reddy’s name for the seat.