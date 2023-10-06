Live
- ZRUCC member seeks Vande Bharat express from Tirupati to Mysore
- Tirupati NCC cadets excel at All India Thal Sainik camp
- New Delhi: High Court refuses to entertain PIL to ban dangerous dog breeds
- PL Sector Report: Capital Goods - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Healthy outlook; margin revival visible
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct 6
- New Delhi: High Court issues notice to 24 banks on delayed responses in fraud probe
- Media panel visits temples constructed under TTD SRIVANI
- Tirupati: Re-elect Jagan as CM, asks Mohith Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: 4TH edition of National Moot Court Competition begins at GITAM
- New Delhi: Police questions scribes Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma
Just In
Academy of Fashion and Art Announces Admission for UCEED Entrance Exam for BDes Program 2024
Academy of Fashion and Art is inviting Online/Offline applications from candidates for admission for UCEED for the session 2024 for the BDes Program....
Academy of Fashion and Art is inviting Online/Offline applications from candidates for admission for UCEED for the session 2024 for the BDes Program. All students appearing for class 12 and who are in class 12 are eligible to apply. AFA delivers programs that provide students with quality coaching for Design Entrance Exams across India.
Admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) is given on the basis of Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination (UCEED) scores. It is a national-level entrance examination which is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Through UCEED 2024, the candidates can get admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course. The UCEED scorecard will be considered by the IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad, and IITDMJ Jabalpur.
The Course Academy of Fashion & Art offers various courses which include Weekday/Weekend – Online/Offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Courses, 10 Days Express Courses, AFA Special Courses, Test Series, Design Aptitude tests, General Aptitude Tests, Situation Test/Studio Test, Group Discussion, Interview, Portfolio Preparation.
How to apply: Interested candidates can visit the official website to get more updates.
Website: https://www.afaindia.com/index.php
Deadline: October 31st, 2024