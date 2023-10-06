Academy of Fashion and Art Announces Admission for UCEED Entrance Exam for BDes Program 2024

Academy of Fashion and Art is inviting Online/Offline applications from candidates for admission for UCEED for the session 2024 for the BDes Program. All students appearing for class 12 and who are in class 12 are eligible to apply. AFA delivers programs that provide students with quality coaching for Design Entrance Exams across India.

Admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) is given on the basis of Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination (UCEED) scores. It is a national-level entrance examination which is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Through UCEED 2024, the candidates can get admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course. The UCEED scorecard will be considered by the IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad, and IITDMJ Jabalpur.

The Course Academy of Fashion & Art offers various courses which include Weekday/Weekend – Online/Offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Courses, 10 Days Express Courses, AFA Special Courses, Test Series, Design Aptitude tests, General Aptitude Tests, Situation Test/Studio Test, Group Discussion, Interview, Portfolio Preparation.

How to apply: Interested candidates can visit the official website to get more updates.

Website: https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

Deadline: October 31st, 2024