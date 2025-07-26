Admission schedule released for TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the admission schedule for TG LAWCET-2025 and TG PGLCET-2025 following a committee meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and attended by Vice-Chairpersons Prof. E. Purushotham and Prof. S.K. Mahmood, Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Convener Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, and other committee members.

For TG LAWCET-2025, the notification will be released on July 26, with online registration and verification taking place from August 4 to 14. Physical certification for special category students will be conducted from August 11 to 14. The list of eligible candidates will be displayed on August 15, and phase I web options entry will be available on August 16 and 17. Candidates will be allowed to edit their web options on August 18, and the provisional list of selected candidates will be announced on August 22. Candidates must report to the allocated colleges and pay the fees between August 22 and 25. Classes are tentatively expected to commence on August 30, 2025.

Similarly, for TG PGLCET-2025, the notification will also be issued on July 26, with online registration and verification scheduled from August 25 to September 1. Physical verification for special categories will take place from August 27 to 29. The list of eligible candidates will be displayed on September 2. Phase I web options entry will be available from September 3 to 4, with the option to edit web choices on September 5. The provisional list of selected candidates will be announced on September 8, and candidates will need to report to their assigned colleges and pay the fees between September 9 and 13. Classes are tentatively set to begin on September 10, 2025.