Advanced Microscopy Professional Course for Students and Researchers

A new Professional Course in Advanced Microscopy (PCAM) 2026 has been announced to provide students and early-career researchers with specialised training in modern microscopy techniques and imaging technologies. The 12-week programme will be conducted through a collaboration between ZEISS and Ashoka University.

The course has been designed to introduce participants to advanced microscopy tools widely used in scientific research. It will focus on practical learning, helping students understand how modern imaging technologies are applied in areas such as life sciences, materials science, nanotechnology and biomedical research.

The programme will be delivered jointly by Ashoka University and the ZEISS Academy Microscopy in Germany. It aims to strengthen scientific training by providing structured exposure to advanced research methods, including microscopy techniques, image analysis and research workflows.

Participants will learn how to use imaging technologies to study structures that cannot be seen with the naked eye. The course will also include group projects where participants will work on real research challenges, enabling them to apply their knowledge in practical laboratory settings.

The programme will follow a hybrid learning format, combining online sessions with on-campus training and laboratory work. Students will gain hands-on exposure to advanced microscopes at the Ashoka–ZEISS Core Imaging Facility and at partner laboratories, including facilities at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Sessions will also include interactions with researchers and experts working in the field of imaging and microscopy.

The course is open to fresh graduates, master’s students, early-career researchers and professionals interested in developing expertise in advanced microscopy and imaging techniques.

Applications for the programme will be accepted from March 1 to April 15, 2026. The online component of the course will run from June 15 to July 28, 2026, followed by on-campus laboratory training and project work from July 30 to August 31, 2026. As research in fields such as life sciences, materials science and emerging technologies continues to expand, specialised training in advanced imaging techniques is becoming increasingly important for researchers and students pursuing scientific careers.