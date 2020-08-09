AI, Data Analytics Innovation added to ASCI's PGDM programme

Hyderabad: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI)'s two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme is now armed with two more specializations. AI, Data Analytics and Innovation are added to the 2020-22 batch.

Programme Director and in-charge Director General of ASCI, Prof Nirmalya Bagchi said the new specializations would help students chart new placement opportunities in a post Covid world.

ASCI, launched the AICTE-approved PGDM last year to create future leaders in the field of management. The All India intake for the programme got upgraded from 30 to 60 students per year and the unique feature of the programme is that it allows dual specialization in both functional areas of management like Marketing, Human Resource Management, Operations Management, and also so in sectoral areas like Energy, Health, and Urban Governance.

"A separate high-end computer simulation lab with adequate software has been created to enable the students to work on simulation, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence," Prof.Bagchi added.

The programme also focuses on imparting practical skills and aims to make behavioral changes through non-credit courses like digital marketing, public speaking, personal effectiveness coaching, mathematical modeling and other such market relevant topics which are often times missing in the curriculum of other B-schools.

Many top executives of the local industry regularly interact with the students and deliver lectures to them, further enriching the course and making the students market ready.

The admission for batch 2020-22 is now open. Those interested can visit www.ascipgdm.in and write to admissions.pgdm@asci.org.in / swethap@asci.org.in or call 09121011411.