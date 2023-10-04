AI to be included in curriculum for madrasa students in UP

Lucknow: In coming months, the Uttar Pradesh government will introduce digital literacy, coding and artificial intelligence (AI) in the curriculum of madrasa students.

An orientation module on AI will be introduced for teachers of madrasas at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Wednesday.

Additional chief secretary, minority development and Muslim waqf department, Monika S. Garg said, “In collaboration with the basic education department, we are organising an orientation module on AI for teachers of madrasas on Wednesday. The objective is to promote computational thinking by including digital literacy, coding and artificial intelligence in the curriculum of madrasa students.”

She further said, “A total of 22 videos with the help of subject experts have been prepared, to provide information about Al to madrasa teachers.”

According to the Uttar Pradesh government records, there are 13,92,325 students who are studying in 16,513 madrasas in the state. Curriculum based on NCERT is being taught in these madrasas.

“Till now 1,275 madrasas have been provided computers and 7,442 madrasas have been given book banks, including science and mathematics kits,” said a government spokesman.