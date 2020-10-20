AICTE announces new academic calendar for 2020-21, classes to begin from December 1

AICTE academic calendar 2020-21: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to start classes from December 1 for the first-year students who are joining in engineering and other technical courses. To this end, the Alternative Academic Calendar has been announced. AICTE has directed universities across the country to start B.Tech and B.Pharmacy I year classes from December 1 for this academic year (2020-21).

It also announced that the process of admissions will be extended to till November 30. The AICTE revised the Academic Calendar, which was released previously. According to the academic schedule released on August 13, Classes are scheduled to begin on November 1 and I year‌ admissions must be completed by November 15th.

However, due to corona conditions, AICTE said it had extended the deadline to avoid difficulties for students as admissions were taking place in IITs, NITs and Triple IITs in addition to requests from various state governments. Admissions can be held until November 30, according to the latest guidelines and classes are then scheduled to begin on December 1.

On the other hand, AICTE has also extended the last dates for diploma lateral entry till 30. Meanwhile, the Council has reportedly asked universities to commence classes either in online or offline following the guidelines issued by Central government in view of the coronavirus pandemic while Institutes that are yet to conduct final-semester exam were asked to conduct special classes.