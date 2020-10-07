AKNU degree fourth semester exams from Oct 20

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said degree fourth semester examinations will be held from October 20 to November 3. Degree second semester examinations will be held from November 4 to 17.

The V-C released time-table for degree second and fourth semesters and PG second semester examination here on Tuesday. He said that the degree and PG final examinations under AKNU were conducted peacefully and successfully.

He said a total of 69,159 students will appear for the exams at 114 examination centers in the East and West Godavari districts.

The PG second semester exams will be held from October 26 to November 3 for Arts students, from November 5 to 10 for Science students and the MCA fourth semester exams will be held from November 11 to 17. He said that 6170 candidates are appearing at 24 examination centers in the district and the exams will be conducted from 2 to 5 pm.