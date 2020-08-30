AKNU final semester exams from Sept 14

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said degree and post-graduate final semester examinations will be held from September 14.

Examinations also be held to the students of final year having backlogs and to the students having completion of their courses for their backlog subjects.

As many as 20,000 students write degree sixth semester (final year). The examinations will be conducted for science students from 9 AM to 12 noon and for arts students from 2 pm to 5 pm, he added.

About 4,200 PG students (final year) of twin Godavari districts will write fourth semester examination. For Arts and Commerce students, the examinations will be held from September 14th to 24th, for science students from September 28th to October 5th, he averred.