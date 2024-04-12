  • Menu
All set for release of AP Intermediate results, here are the direct links

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination results are set to be declared on Friday by the Intermediate Education Council, with Saurabh Gaur, the...

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination results are set to be declared on Friday by the Intermediate Education Council, with Saurabh Gaur, the Secretary of the council, scheduled to release the results at 11 am in the Board of Intermediate intermediate office in Tadepalli.

According to the Intermediate Education Council, students can access their results on the official website https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/ and at

results.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in examsresults.ap.nic.in

With around 10.5 lakh students eagerly awaiting their results, the announcement is highly anticipated.

X