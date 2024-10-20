  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

All Set for Telangana Group-1 Mains Exams; Over 31,000 Candidates to Appear

All Set for Telangana Group-1 Mains Exams; Over 31,000 Candidates to Appear
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana is fully prepared for the upcoming Group-1 Mains examinations, with more than 31,000 candidates set to participate. This marks...

Hyderabad: Telangana is fully prepared for the upcoming Group-1 Mains examinations, with more than 31,000 candidates set to participate. This marks the first Group-1 Mains exam since 2011, and it has garnered significant attention across the state.

District collectors and police officials are closely monitoring the arrangements at examination centers to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. With stringent measures in place, authorities are focusing on maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the process. Candidates have been preparing for months, and the exam is expected to be a major milestone for those aiming for top government positions in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick