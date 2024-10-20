All Set for Telangana Group-1 Mains Exams; Over 31,000 Candidates to Appear

Hyderabad: Telangana is fully prepared for the upcoming Group-1 Mains examinations, with more than 31,000 candidates set to participate. This marks the first Group-1 Mains exam since 2011, and it has garnered significant attention across the state.

District collectors and police officials are closely monitoring the arrangements at examination centers to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. With stringent measures in place, authorities are focusing on maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the process. Candidates have been preparing for months, and the exam is expected to be a major milestone for those aiming for top government positions in the state.