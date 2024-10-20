Live
- Harish Rao Criticizes Opposition, Vows to Fight for the Poor in Musi River Cleanup
- All Set for Telangana Group-1 Mains Exams; Over 31,000 Candidates to Appear
- Technical Glitch Grounds Indigo Flight at Shamshabad Airport; Passengers Stranded for 5 Hours
- Kishan Reddy Criticizes CM Over Silence on Muthyalamma Temple Attack
- Women’s T20 WC final: Late onslaught by Halliday, Kerr propels NZ to 158/5 against South Africa
- RG Kar protest: Junior doctors to meet CM Mamata on Monday but without withdrawing hunger strike
- Young India Gurukul School Construction to Finish by Next Academic Year - MP Dr. Mallu Ravi
- Awareness Seminar on Self-Employment Opportunities on 22nd of this Month Must Be a Success – MP Mallu Ravi
- Service Mindset is Essential for Everyone - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy
- Arjun Kadhe/Rithvik Bollipalli win maiden ATP Tour title at Almaty Open
Hyderabad: Telangana is fully prepared for the upcoming Group-1 Mains examinations, with more than 31,000 candidates set to participate. This marks the first Group-1 Mains exam since 2011, and it has garnered significant attention across the state.
District collectors and police officials are closely monitoring the arrangements at examination centers to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. With stringent measures in place, authorities are focusing on maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the process. Candidates have been preparing for months, and the exam is expected to be a major milestone for those aiming for top government positions in the state.
