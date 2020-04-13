All TS CETs-2020 postponed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education said that all TS Common Entrance Tests -2020 have been postponed.

The new dates of the examinations will be announced later in consultation with the State Government.In a statement on Sunday, Chairman of TSCHE Prof T Papi Reddy said that the decision has been taken following the State Government's orders to extend the lockdown period because of COVID-19.

The TSCHE has also decided to extend the last date without late fee till May 5, this year, he added. Accordingly, candidates intended to appear for TS Common Entrance Tests-2020, like TSEAMCET, TSECET, TSPGECET, TSICET, TSPECET, TSLAWCET, TSPGLCET and TSEdCET can register online and without late fee till May 5.