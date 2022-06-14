All you need to know about JEE Mains exams

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2022 admit card soon. According to the sources, NTA told that the JEE Main 2022 admit card link can be released before June 15. The NTA JEE Mains download link will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. Aspirants must keep the application number and date of birth ready to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card session 1. Students should also be connected to get all details on JEE Mains admit card 2022 news. NTA will reportedly hold the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam from June 20 to 29. JEE Mains June admit card will contain the exam centre address, date, time and personal details of the students. Candidates while appearing for Joint Entrance exam JEE Main 2022 should being their admit card which is a mandatory document.

It is said that NTA will conduct the JEE Mains exam for admission in engineering courses four times. Earlier the exam was held in 501 exam cities, including 25 test cities outside India.

What is the benefit?

The students will be get admissions in top NITs through JEE Main 2022 score. NTA is reported to conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam session 1 from June 20 to 29 in online centre-based mode. The exam authority are likely to release the JEE Main admit card at the official website soon. IITB is going to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the JEE Main admit card 2022 through application number and password. The candidates are advised to allot last few days before the exam for revision only.

The exam centres of JEE Main 2022 will be allotted as per the preferences filled by the candidates in the application form. Candidates must keep in mind that NTA will not entertain any requests to change JEE Main 2022 exam centre after admit card release date. To appear for the exam, applicants are required to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card along with one valid photo ID proof at the exam centre. The exam authority has released the JEE Main 2022 application form session 2 on June 1. The last date for JEE Main 2nd attempt registration is June 30.

Students waiting for the JEE Main 2022 admit card release can check the subject-wise question distribution below. Understanding the exam pattern will help boost preparation. In case a candidate finds any discrepancy in the admit card of JEE Main 2022, he or she should contact the authorities immediately. JEE Main Helpline Number - 7703859909 & 8076535482 and JEE Main helpline mail ID - [email protected]

NTA will also release the exam day instructions along with the JEE Main 2022 admit card. In the meantime, candidates can check previous year's exam day guidelines below.