AP DSC Recruitment: Counselling begins for DSC-2018 SGT qualified candidates

AP DSC Recruitment: It is learnt that Educational Minister Suresh has announced the schedule for the recruitment of 2018 DSC Secondary Grade Teacher posts which were stalled due to legal disputes in Andhra Pradesh. The recruitment of 3,524 secondary grade posts has been announced in the 2018 DSC notification. After that, the examinations were conducted, merit lists were drawn up and 2,203 candidates certificates were examined by the respective district education authorities.

That process was stalled at the time due to court lawsuits. A further 1,321 credentials are yet to be examined. Meanwhile, messages were sent to the mobile numbers of those who qualified for these posts on Wednesday asking them to upload their credentials on the relevant website. The candidates are then scheduled to appear for the examination of the original certificates at the respective district education officer's offices on the 24th of this month.



It is said that on the same day, a list of vacancies in categories 3 and 4 in the respective districts and schools in other remote areas will be displayed on the DEO office portals. Counseling will be conducted for the selected candidates on the 25th and 26th of this month and appointment orders will be issued on the same day. Candidates will have to join the schools allotted to them on the 28th of this month.



A total of 949 posts in few other categories, which are still pending due to various lawsuits, will also be filled after the settlement of court cases. The posts include 374 School Assistant (Telugu, Language Pandits-Telugu) posts, 486 PETs, Physical Directors and 89 Principal posts.

