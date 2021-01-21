AP EAMCET Counseling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Happened Today, Find Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will start the verification process for the AP EAMCET Counseling 2020 certificate today, January 21, 2021. The second phase of certificate verification and option exercise would be held until January 23 for all rank holders. Candidates can view the official notice through the official AP EAMCET site at apeamcet.nic.in.

According to the official notification, candidates who have not attended the Certificate verification during the first phase must verify their certificates in this second phase from any Helpline Center and the exercise options according to the schedule. Candidates who wish to request the certificate verification process can follow these simple steps.

AP EAMCET Counseling 2020: How to Request Certificate Verification

Go to the official AP EAMCET site at apeamcet.nic.in. Click on the AP EAMCET Counseling 2020 Certificate Verification link that is available on the home page. A new page will get displayed where candidates will need to enter login details and upload certificates. The counselling authorities will verify the certificates. Once this is done, candidates can download the confirmation page. Take a printed copy of the same for future needs.

The certificates that need to be produced are:

APEAMCET -2020 Rank card

APEAMCET -2020 Hall Ticket

Marks Memorandum

Date of birth proof

Transfer Certificate

Certificate of study from VI to Intermediate

EWS certificate

Residence Certificate

Integrated Community Certificate

Income Certificate

Certificate of Local Status

On January 23, the options will be frozen, and candidates will not be able to make further modifications, and the allotments will be made on January 25, 2021, after 6 pm. Candidates can view more related details through the official AP EAMCET site.