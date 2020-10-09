AP EAMCET Results 2020 postponed for a day, to be announced tomorrow

AP EAMCET Results 2020: The results of the AP EAMCET 2020 entrance examinations which are supposed to be released today have been postponed for tomorrow on October 10 due to some technical problems, as per reports. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) which conduct the examinations will announce AP EAMCET results on the auspices of state's Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The candidates will be able to check their results nim the official website at sche.ap.gov.in after the launch of results on Saturday. AP EAMCET was conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses while for Agriculture courses the exams held from September 23 to September 25. The officials have conducted special EAMCET exam for candidates for COVID-19 positive candidates.

The JNTUK on behalf of state's Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has conducted the EAMCET 2020 for admission to professional courses offered in the university and private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.