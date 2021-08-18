AP ECET 2021: Correction Window Opens Today, Find Details

AP ECET 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 correction window has opened today, August 18. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Anantapur has opened the correction window for the students who want to make changes in their earlier filled AP ECET application form 2021.



Application correction window will get closed on August 20, Students can edit their application forms on sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2021: Steps to Edit the Application Form

Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on, 'Category-2 correction' link

You will find a new login page on the screen

Log in using the reference id, registration number, diploma or BSC admit card number, mobile number, and date of birth.

You will be directed to the earlier filled AP ECET application form

Make the necessary changes in the application and don't forget to save

For future reference download the application form

Students will be able to make the corrections in their AP ECET 2021 application form in two ways as the correction window is divided into two categories.

The first category has details that cannot be edited through the website directly, for this, students need to write an email at apecet2021corrections@gmail.com stating the details along with valid scanned documents. The first category includes details: Qualifying exam hall ticket number, signature, photograph, father's name as per SSC mark-list, date of birth as per SSC, candidate's name, AP ECET 2021 branch change.

The second category includes the details which can be edited in the application form through the official website. The second category includes details: Mother's name, category, gender, correspondence address, mobile number, email ID, Aadhaar-card details, special category, SSC hall ticket number, pass out year, birth district or state, and more.