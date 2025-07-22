AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result May Be Out Today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) may release the AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 seat allotment result today, July 22.

Students who participated in this round of counseling can check their results on the official website – ecet-sche.aptonline.in – once the link becomes active.

How to Check the Seat Allotment Result:

Go to the official website.

Click on the link that says “AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025”.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Your result will appear on the screen.

What to Do After Getting a Seat:

If you get a seat, you must:

Self-report online, and

Go to your college between July 23 and July 25.

If you don’t do this on time, your seat will be cancelled.

Important Dates – AP ECET Phase 2:

Registration and Certificate Upload: July 18–19

Web Options Entry: July 18–20

Change of Options: July 21

Seat Allotment Result: July 22

College Reporting: July 23–25

Classes Start: July 23