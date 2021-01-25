AP ICET 2020 Counselling: Counselling starts today at apicet.nic.in; Find schedule

AP ICET 2020 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education begins AP ICET 2020 counselling today, January 25, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the AP ICET 2020 exam can visit apicet.nic.in for further details. Eligible candidates can pursue MBA or MCA courses.



The AP ICET 2020 exam was held on September 11-12, 2020 by Sri Venkateswara University. The college options can be exercised on the official site from January 28 to January 31, 2021. Candidates need to visit "Instructions to the candidates" available on the website to exercise the option.

Verification of the certificate of Candidates for OC, BC, SC and other minority categories will be carried out at all Help Line Centers (HLC) according to the schedule shared above. However, verification of the ST Category candidates' certificate will be performed at the Helpline centres as mentioned in the detailed AP ICET 2020 notification (Link it to https://imgk.timesnownews.com/media/APICET_2020_DETAILED_NOTIFICATION.pdf)

AP ICET Counseling 2020: Certificate Verification Schedule

Date of counselling Ranks called

January 25, 2021 1-7000

January 27, 2021 7001-17000

January 28, 2021 17001-29000

January 29, 2021 29001-Last

AP ICET 2020 Counselling: Steps to follow

Go to the official website of AP ICET, apicet.nic.in.

Candidates must pay the fee online through different modes of online banking.

Attend the verification of the certificate at the HLC centres shared in the annexure.

Register and log in for options entry.

Candidates must print the saved options and take a printout of the allotment order.

After acceptance, candidates join themselves and report to their respective colleges.

On January 31, 2021, at 06:00 p.m. options will freeze, and seat allotments will be posted on the website on February 2, 2021, after 6:00 p.m.