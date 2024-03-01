Live
- Bollineni to quit TDP?
- No option except to quit party
- More priority to common devotees in Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams
- Officials told to ensure efficient water distribution in summer
- Civilians’ woes worsen as nighttime curbs are back at Eagle Chowk area
- BJP likely to announce first list of Lok Sabha candidates including 8 from Telangana
- CMR launches its 30th showroom at Hayathnagar
- AP Intermediate Exams begins in 1,559 centers across the state
- Caste Census Report Raises Concerns In Karnataka Congress
- New Delhi: DGCA’s stricter guidelines for alcohol testing of staff
The Andhra Pradesh Inter Exams have officially started today in 1,559 centers across the state. The exams will continue until the 20th of this month, with daily sessions starting from 9 AM and concluding at 12 PM.
A total of over 10 lakh students are taking part in the exams this year, with 5,29,457 in the first year and 4,76,198 in the second year. The exams are being closely monitored by officials, who have identified 57 problematic exam centers in the state.
The students are advised to adhere to the exam guidelines and ensure a smooth conduct of the exams.
