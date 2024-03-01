  • Menu
AP Intermediate Exams begins in 1,559 centers across the state

The Andhra Pradesh Inter Exams have officially started today in 1,559 centers across the state. The exams will continue until the 20th of this month, with daily sessions starting from 9 AM and concluding at 12 PM.

A total of over 10 lakh students are taking part in the exams this year, with 5,29,457 in the first year and 4,76,198 in the second year. The exams are being closely monitored by officials, who have identified 57 problematic exam centers in the state.

The students are advised to adhere to the exam guidelines and ensure a smooth conduct of the exams.

