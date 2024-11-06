Live
- Young woman dies after eating food at restaurant
- Your love for sarees may raise risk of skin cancer, warns study
- BRS leaders support auto drivers’ protest
- Ensure smooth grain procurement for farmers: Special Officer
- iOS 18.2 May Soon Estimate Your iPhone's Charging Time
- CM assurance: Will appoint commissioners to municipalities
- CM Revanth Reddy to Review ROR Act at 4 PM Today
- Karnataka farmers flock to procurement centres
- Millers’ cooperation urged in paddy procurement
- Emphasis on restoration of 700-yr-old Indreshwara temple
Just In
AP Mega DSC 2024 Notification Announcement Postponed
The highly anticipated Mega DSC notification in Andhra Pradesh has been postponed, authorities confirmed. Initially scheduled for release on...
The highly anticipated Mega DSC notification in Andhra Pradesh has been postponed, authorities confirmed. Initially scheduled for release on Wednesday, the announcement will now be delayed due to various unavoidable circumstances. Officials expect to issue the notification within the next four to five days.
The School Education Department had earlier indicated that the DSC notification would be released two days after the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) results.
The AP TET results were announced on Monday, November 4, prompting candidates to await the Mega DSC notification on the originally planned date of Wednesday, October 6th. However, the latest update reveals that the release of this important notification has been temporarily put on hold.