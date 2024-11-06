AP Mega DSC 2024 Notification Announcement Postponed

The highly anticipated Mega DSC notification in Andhra Pradesh has been postponed, authorities confirmed. Initially scheduled for release on Wednesday, the announcement will now be delayed due to various unavoidable circumstances. Officials expect to issue the notification within the next four to five days.

The School Education Department had earlier indicated that the DSC notification would be released two days after the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) results.

The AP TET results were announced on Monday, November 4, prompting candidates to await the Mega DSC notification on the originally planned date of Wednesday, October 6th. However, the latest update reveals that the release of this important notification has been temporarily put on hold.