AP SSC results 2022 to be released on Monday at 12 PM, here is direct link

The Andhra Pradesh SSC exam results will be released tomorrow. The Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release the results at 12 noon. Director of Education Devanand Reddy said in a statement to this extent. The students are advised to visit the website bse.ap.gov.in .



Earlier, the education officials announced that the results would first be released by 11 a.m on Saturday. However, the announcement of results were postponed for reasons unknown leaving the students and their parents in shock.

It is learnt that the results were postponed due to a communication gap between Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and the department officials. The SSC public examinations were held from April 27 to May 9. Around 6.2 lakh students took the examinations and results will be announced on Monday.