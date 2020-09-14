AP Village/Ward Secretariat exams coincide with IBPS on Sep 20

Amaravati: AP unemployed youth, aspiring to appear for both AP Village and Ward Secretariat jobs and IBPS are at disadvantage, as both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 20. Due to this, the candidates could attend only one exam on that day.

The Village and Ward Secretariat staff recruitment examinations are being conducted by the State government to recruit employees into various categories like Panchayat Secretary, Mahila Police, Ward administrative Secretary, welfare education assistant in the morning session and Panchayat Secretary (Grade 6) and Digital Assistant in the afternoon session on September 20.

On the same day, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up by Reserve Bank of India, Central Financial Institutions and Public Sector Banks, is conducting a common recruitment process for recruitment of officers (Scale 1, 2 and 3) and office assistant (multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Speaking to The Hans India, Potluri Vijaya, J Akhila from Guntur and others explained that they have been preparing for these two exams from last one year. But, the exams coincided on the same day and hence it became a very difficult task to attend both. If the government would not change the date of the exam, then the majority of the aspirants would lose the chance to attend either IBPS or Village and Ward Secretariat exam, they explained.

Reacting on it, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development said that the State government will not change any scheduled date regarding the Village and Ward Secretariat exams. He explained that these dates were announced well in advance about one and a half months ago and all the preparations were completed. Students downloaded the hall tickets. The government machinery prepared all the arrangements, starting from identifying exam centres, printing OMR sheets, preparing question papers, issuing orders to the police and other departments for necessary arrangements and almost all the departments have been working on it. Nearly 11 lakh candidates applied for these exams. At this juncture, the government is determined to conduct the exams as per the announced schedule and there will not be any change in it, Dwivedi clarified.