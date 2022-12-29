Applications invited for women lecturer posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Law College and PG Centre for Women has invited applications from qualified and experienced women candidates for lecturer posts with one each in political science, economics, environmental law/legal language writing, history (law), librarian (law and PG), two lecturer posts for history of courts, evidence subjects to teach students of BA (LLB) five-year course and one physical chemistry lecturer to teach PG physical chemistry subject as guest faculty (full time).

The monthly remuneration for lecturers is Rs. 32,500, while for the post of librarian, the salary is Rs. 26,000.

Interested candidates can send their CV to the principal, TSWR Law College and PG Center, Chaitanyapuri in person or on email at ([email protected]). For details they may contact 96036-17134.