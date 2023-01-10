  • Menu
APPSC releases Group 1 exam paper key, seeks objections through online
It is known that the Andhra Pradesh Group-1 preliminary written exam was conducted on January 8 successful. APPSC has released the primary answer key for this exam. The candidate are advised to visit the official website to check the preliminary key.

On this occasion, the commission said that the objections on the answer key will be received online from January 11 to 13 and clarified that objections raised through any other means other than online will not be considered. It explained that objections received after the due date will not be considered.

About 87,718 people wrote the exam for a total of 111 Group 1 posts. The results will also be released within three weeks. The mains will also be conducted after 90 days after the declaration of preliminary exam results.

