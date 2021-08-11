APSET 2021: Application starts on apset.net.in; Last date - September 13

APSET 2021 (Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Lecturer and Assistant Professors. Application for the posts starts today, August 11, 2021, on apset.net.in. The last date for the application for APSET 2021 is September 13, 2021.



To apply for the posts, candidates should have completed their Master's degree from any recognized institute. Candidates should have passed any equivalent degree which is recognized by the University Grant Commission. Moreover, candidates with a PhD degree or who have qualified UGN NET can also apply for the posts.

APSET 2021: Important Dates

Event Date

APSET 2021 Commencement of Online Application August 11, 2021 Last Date of Online Application without late fee September 13, 2021 Last Date of online application with Rs. 5,000 late fee and registration fee October 8, 2021 APSET 2021 Issue of admit cards October 22, 2021 APSET 2021 date of examination October 31, 2021

APSET 2021: How to Apply



1. Visit the official website-apset.net.in. 2. Click on the Registration link, a new window will pop up. 3. First read the instructions before registering, fill your application form with all necessary details. 4. Candidates can pay the application fees form online via net banking or credit card. 5. The application fee for OC, EWS category is Rs. 1,000. 6. For future reference candidates should keep a copy of the form. 7. There are eight exam centres for APSET 2021: Vishakapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Kurnool and others.

Note: Candidates must keep in mind that there is no upper age limit for applying for the exam.