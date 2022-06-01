Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education

Skill development is important in student's career

In any education system, degrees, diplomas and academic excellence are important, but it should not be restricted to that alone. This rapidly evolving world demands more than just good scores and underlines the importance of acquiring valuable life skills. Apart from excelling in academics, students need to acquire skills to survive in this competitive world.

The curriculum in universities should be skill-based learning which enhances creativity among students. The traditional education system will train students only to assess themselves in terms of marks and grades. The skill-based learning system prepares students for the real world which is beyond academics.

Introduction of skill development in the curriculum is of utmost importance for laying a strong foundation for life and for seamless transition from student to a working professional. Skill-based education will produce a superior workforce for the Nation. Therefore, education should have a proper blend of academics and skill development for the holistic growth of students.

-Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor, KU, Warangal

Education system needs to change

Generations have been changing but the system of education with changing times has not changed. This has become a major setback to graduates and diploma holders in getting jobs.

The syllabus of academic education is quite different from a job. This gap pushes the students back in qualifying the tests of job providing employers'. This is the right time to make the students of UG and PG ready for jobs by increasing skills with practical education and imparting training on communication skills.

-Bommapala Giri Babu, PET, Government High School, JBS, Nalgonda

Skills keep students on top

A degree or diploma gives a student a better understanding to learn things and gain knowledge. With the soft skills one could succeed in his or her job. Therefore earning a diploma or degree is as important as skill development.

Education system needs to focus on both the aspects for the students to gain an overall expertise and to be masters of the subject they study.

-N Madhusudan Rao, Research Scholar, Bhadrachalam

Skills that students learn during academic is essential

Most of the programmes are practice-oriented at GITAM, apart from engineering, sciences humanities and social sciences also require practical exposure. Students should do Internships in all national and international policy-making bodies as the application of the knowledge is important and the skills that students developed during their education play a crucial role.

With the New Education Policy (NEP) there is a possibility of entry and exits at the different levels of the education sector. The NEP would take care of the various educational needs of the people as the students will get the certificates.

-Prof DS Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, GITAM University, Hyderabad

Skill development is a must for students

The skill development courses are needed in education system. The government should plans for setup instructions for development of various skill development courses.

The students who trained practically need not require government jobs. They can achieve what they desire. The degrees and skill development programmes are like both sides of a coin.

Dr AVV Siva Prasad, Academic Director & HoD, MBA, Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology, Khammam

Skills show proficiency of a person

While degree and diplomas indicate qualifications, skills show the proficiency of a person in any particular area. Skill helps a person to build a professional network, better communication and time management etc.

Skill is something that cannot be acquired without learning. Hence, we need to nurture the skills in youth. A degree with good skills makes a person unbeatable. Degrees and skills play a major role in building a good career. A degree can earn you a job but skill is ultimately that supports longevity of a career.