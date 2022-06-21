Army rolls out online Agniveer registration

New Delhi: In its Monday notification, the Army said the online registration for the force's recruitment can be done on " www.joinindianarmy.nic.in " and was mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model.

The Army said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army, which would be different from any other existing ranks. It said the 'Agniveers' will be barred from disclosing classified information gained during the four-year service period to any unauthorised person or source under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and the role of coaching centres is being probed in connection with the violent protests that broke out after the Centre last Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the three services for a four-year tenure.

Twenty-five per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service. The government projected this scheme as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the services.