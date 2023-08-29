Atishi interacts with students selected as general secretaries of Student Advisory Boards

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday interacted with the newly-elected members of Delhi Government schools’ Student Advisory Boards (SABs) at the Thyagraj Stadium.



During the interaction on leadership, the SAB General Secretaries and members shared their experiences and the impact of the SAB works on school improvement.

They also shared the SAB formation process with the minister and told her how it has helped them develop skills of leadership, communication, negotiation, critical thinking and problem-solving.

It is to be noted that based on the success of SABs in 20 schools, it is now being implemented in all the 1,000-plus schools of the Delhi government.

Atishi said that the Arvind Kejriwal government has been diligently working on improving Delhi government schools for the past eight years.

"Through the Student Advisory Boards, and by engaging with the elected members today, I can see this dream becoming a reality," she said.

She added that the confidence exhibited by the SAB members is truly inspiring.

The way they presented their experiences and ideas today demonstrates that Delhi government school students are on par with their counterparts in private schools, she said.