Aug 27 last date for online admissions to Inter

Guntur : The Board of Intermediate Education has extended the last date for first phase online admissions into two years Intermediate courses for the academic year 2021-22 to August 27.

BIE secretary V Rama Krishna issued orders to this effect on Monday. He directed the RIOs and college principals to follow the orders.

While the last date for two years Intermediate courses ended on August 23, the BIE extended the last date for the convenience of the students. The officials informed that there was good response for online admissions into Intermediate and so far no complaints have been received.

The board has decided to start offline classes for Intermediate first year students from September and directed the RIOs and college principals to make necessary arrangements and has taken steps to implement the reservations for SC,ST,BC, minority, EBC, sport and physically challenged students in all colleges.

About 186 days classes will be conducted for Intermediate first year students in the State for this academic year. At present, the BIE is conducting offline classes for the convenience of the students.

The BIE has already started exercise to start new junior colleges in mandals where there is demand for junior colleges. Following instructions of the higher-ups, the BIE officials conducted the feasibility study and inspected the facilities and infrastructure in the ZP High Schools to start the Intermediate course.

The sources in the BIE informed that the government is yet to take a decision to start intermediate course in the ZPHS.

BIE secretary V Rama Krishna informed that online application registration fee for SC, ST,PH students is Rs 50, for OCs, BCs registration fee is Rs100.

All first year and second year students who wish to improve the performance in 2021need not pay the examination fee and need not approach the college principals for confirmation of the subjects. The hall-tickets will be issued to the candidates those who have paid fee in March-2021. The students can appear for one or more subjects as per their convenience.

The students who did not pay the fee in March-2021, provision was enabled on the BIE website bie.ap.gov.in for the payment of examination fee directly by the student himself without approaching the college principal.